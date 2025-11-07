Steelers Have Open Roster Spot for Rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have just 52 players on their active roster ahead of their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts, which could mean that their rookie quarterback could soon make his return to the team.
Will Howard, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has resided on the reserve/injured list all year with a hand injury he suffered during training camp. He had his practice window opened before the Steelers took on the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, however, and he's continued making tangible progress ever since.
The 24-year-old has only registered as a full participant since making his way back onto the practice field, which bodes well for his chances of being activated rather than seeing his return window pass by without being placed on the 53-man roster, which would end his season.
Though the Steelers have yet to officially make that move, it's a pretty solid bet that they will before that window ends next week.
Howard's Injury
Howard reportedly stood out during rookie minicamp and also turned things around after a self-admittedly rough start to OTAs before heading to camp at Saint Vincent College in July, where he steadily improved before suffering his injury on a center exchange right before the preseason began.
He did not play in any of Pittsburgh's three exhibition contests as a result, causing him to miss out on valuable game reps as a result. Howard was subsequently placed on IR in order to open up a 53-man spot, and while there was some speculation that he'd be stashed there for the entire year, Skylar Thompson's own injury and trip to IR left the Steelers without a third quarterback on their active roster.
Since Thompson's return window has yet to be opened, Howard is ahead of him in terms of their respective recoveries and has a good chance of earning that No. 3 signal caller role down the stretch.
Why Howard's Eventual Return is Important
When, and if, Howard rejoins Pittsburgh's active roster, he'll help safeguard against any injuries to Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph as a third option at the position that hadn't been available to the team for a vast majority of the season.
Howard is still very much a work in progress and almost certainly won't play this season, but the fact that he's already getting back into the full swing of things in practice and picking up extra reps should help him continue to develop.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!