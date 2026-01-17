Steelers Probably Won't Land Hometown Hero as Head Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have set out to interview eight candidates for their head coaching position, and will likely add more names to the list in the coming days. But one name that many are talking about isn't joining the team, and has made it clear what his intentions are this offseason.

Curt Cignetti is currently coaching the Indiana Hoosiers into a National Championship Game against the Miami Dolphins. Outside of Indiana, though, many are asking about his availability as a head coach in the National Football Season, and one team in particular has been deemed the best fit.

Cignetti comes from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home of the Steelers. He graduated from West Virginia and began his coaching career as a grad assistant at the University of Pittsburgh. He came back from 1993-1999 as the quarterbacks/tight ends coach.

After 19 years with Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are looking for a new head coach, and everyone's at least thinking about Cignetti as an option.

"I think his personality would fit with Pittsburgh," ESPN's Marcus Spears said about the best fit for the Steelers. "I'm not sure how all of that business part goes. But what I've watched this dude do with a university that absolutely not even thought of potentially ever winning a national championship in this landscape of college football, and the rapport that he has as a head coach and what he's done with this team, I think it would make him an enticing hire, especially with a team that loves stability."

Cignetti Says No

Unfortunately, for Steelers fans hoping for Cignetti to land in Pittsburgh, it doesn't seem likely.

Speaking with Brett McMurphy of On3, Cignetti said that he has no intentions of heading to the NFL. In his 42-year career, he's only ever coached at the NCAA level.

"I'm not an NFL guy," Cignetti said. "I made that decision a long time ago. I've always been a college football guy."

Steelers Mold

While maybe the Steelers didn't have any interest in Cignetti this offseason, no one is wrong about what would attract the two sites. Pittsburgh is looking for the right type of leader. Someone who brings a character to the franchise and can build a culture.

Replacing Tomlin in that aspect won't be easy, but the Steelers are determined to do so.

“There are a lot of things that go into being a successful coach,” Team President Art Rooney II said on what he's looking for in a coach. “Number one, really, I think in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand in front of your team day in and day out, and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. So, that’s what’s most important."

The Steelers will look to find that at the NFL level while Cignetti stays in college. And while a hometown reunion would be exciting, it doesn't seem to be happening.

