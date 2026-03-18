Steelers QB Decision Might Be Coming Next Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have to wait much longer to learn of Aaron Rodgers' decision for the 2026 season.

On a recent episode of "The Snap Count" show, former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch shared his belief that Pittsburgh will have more clarity on its immediate future behind center imminently.

"It will look a lot more different but also, I think we will have a quarterback announcement next week," Batch said. "I think over the next seven days, I think that decision will play itself out."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Rodgers Return to Steelers?

The original hope had been that Rodgers would've already informed the Steelers of his plans and that the situation wouldn't drag on for long, particularly past the beginning of the legal tampering period, but that didn't materialize.

With free agency having opened a week ago and the initial wave in the rearview mirror, Pittsburgh is no closer to knowing whether or not the 42-year-old will suit up for it next season.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on March 4, Rodgers stated that while he's spoken with both general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy, no offer had been put in front of him at that deadline and that no deadline for a decision had been established.

"Talked to Mike [McCarthy]," he said. "Talked to Omar [Khan]. No deadline. No contract offer or anything. Nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent. Again, I'm enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason. I think there's conversations to be had down the line. But right now, I'm not. ... There hasn't been any progressive conversations."

The positive news for Pittsburgh, though, is that it feels like it is the only realistic landing spot for Rodgers at this point, and if it truly covets him, there shouldn't be much competition, if any, for his services.

What if Rodgers Doesn't Come Back to Steelers?

The Steelers would be put in a disadvantageous spot if Rodgers isn't back in the fold in 2026 simply because they've already lost out on some of the more enticing veteran options on the market this offseason while waiting him out.

Though the sentiment remains that he will, in fact, play for Pittsburgh, nothing is set in stone until Rodgers actually sits down and signs the contract.

If the four-time MVP decides to call it a career or simply not return to the organization for one reason or another, Will Howard would suddenly become a favorite to earn the starting job entering his second year in the NFL.

There's also been some buzz about Pittsburgh's potential interest in Alabama's Ty Simpson as a first-round target, with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio adding that the team's infatuation with Howard is "just smoke", so perhaps that's the route the team could take during next month's NFL Draft.

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