Steelers Rookie RB Surprisingly Inactive vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a surprise among their inactives for their Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson will not suit up despite being healthy, which will mark the first time that he's been inactive this season.

Without its third-rounder, Pittsburgh will continue relying heavily on Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell out of the backfield against the Lions.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Johnson's First Season

The Iowa product was expected to come in and have an immediate impact in his first go-around as a professional, but things haven't exactly gone as planned on that front for either Johnson or the Steelers.

After a so-so preseason in which he ran for 94 yards on 24 attempts, Johnson rushed for -2 yards on his lone carry in Week 1 vs. the New York Jets.

The following week against the Seattle Seahawks in Pittsburgh's home opener, Johnson made a critical error on a kickoff that saw him allow the ball to bounce over his head. As a result, Seattle recovered it for a touchdown en route to a 31-17 victory over the Steelers.

Johnson has not garnered more than seven touches in a single game this season, which doesn't come as a major surprise considering how productive Gainwell and Warren have been.

As a whole, the 22-year-old has posted 69 yards over 28 attempts on the ground while catching one pass for nine yards.

The Steelers likely still have high hopes for Johnson, and perhaps he'll emerge as a legit option out of their backfield as soon as the 2026 campaign since Gainwell is set to reach free agency in the offseason, but he has a lot of work to do before reaching that point.

Rest of Pittsburgh's Inactives

Wide receiver Roman Wilson is a healthy inactive for the third week in a row, which coincides with the team debuts of veterans Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Wilson, who played just five snaps as a rookie in 2024, has posted 12 catches for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns this year.

As previously known, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), left guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps), outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and cornerback James Pierre (calf) will all miss this week's game with their respective injuries.

The only other healthy inactive for Pittsburgh is quarterback Will Howard, who will once again serve as the team's emergency No. 3 option at the position behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

