PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expected tons of change with head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down from his position following 19 seasons in the role. That’s just the way things go when your coach for two decades departs in a surprising fashion.

What the Steelers might not have expected was to have a completely new staff heading into the 2026 season. But after comments from the team's owner and with the latest coaching interviewing news, it’s possible that many of the current staff will not return.

Most notably among them is one of the most beloved coaches on the Steelers staff and a coach many expected would be retained, regardless of who was hired. Special teams coach Danny Smith, age 72, just completed an interview with another franchise, signalling his time with the Steelers could be coming to an end. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed a virtual interview with the Steelers' special teams coach

Could Steelers Lose Smith?

Smith interviewed for the Bucs' vacant special teams coordinator position. While nothing official has been announced yet. Smith could be the first of what is likely to be any departures from the 2025 Steelers coaching staff.

Smith has coached in Pittsburgh for almost as long as Tomlin did for 13 seasons, the special teams have been managed beautifully under the watch of Dani Smith known for chewing wads of gum in his mouth while coaching during practice and during the games, Smith and bodies, the city of Pittsburgh and the hard work ethic that comes with it that’s what’s earned him the status of being a cult, favorite of Steelers fans.

A New Normal in Pittsburgh

The reality is that with Tomlin gone, nobody’s job was safe in Pittsburgh. That starts with the coordinators on both sides of the ball and extends further down the list. Position coaches and special teams coordinators like Smith are not exempt

Even with his years of NFL experience and glowing reviews from players, staff, and fans alike, the Steelers find themselves in a position where they must move on as they establish the new normal in Pittsburgh. That comes with difficult choices and even more difficult goodbyes.

If Smith departs for the Buccaneers or another franchise, it presents another logistical challenge for the Steelers. Not only do they have to replace one of their longest-tenured coaches, but they will also have very few holdovers steeped in the Steelers tradition, something ownership has placed an emphasis on retaining and continuing. It's just one of many problems developing as the possible loss of Danny Smith inches toward reality.

