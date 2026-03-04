Ranking Steelers Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are days away from free agency. The organization is armed with over $45 million in salary cap space, meaning they can upgrade multiple positions and address a ton of issues with the roster before the 2026 NFL Draft.

With so much money to spend, where will the Steelers allocate those funds?

The Steelers will likely be in on a ton of players, but this group stands out as the top options for the organization to pursue. Ranking from least to most realistic, these six players are names to monitor as the new league year kicks-off.

6. Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle, Green Bay Packers

The Steelers would absolutely love to work out a deal with the top left tackle on the market. Rasheed Walker is a solid run and pass blocker who just turned 26 years old. At 6'6" and 325 pounds, Walker is a dream protecting the left side.

The problem, and reason he is the lowest on this list, is because the market for him is going to be wild. Far worse offensive tackles have been overpaid on the free agent market, and that suggests Walker could receive at least $20 million per season with his new deal.

The Steelers have money to spend, but do they want to spend that much on a starting left tackle?

5. Cor'Dale Flott, Cornerback, New York Giants

Here's another player the Steelers would love to sign. Cor'Dale Flott broke out with the New York Giants in 2025, defending 11 passes and recording one interception and a forced fumble.

The long and lanky corner is like a blanket in coverage, smothering the receiver he matches up against. He would be a perfect partner for Joey Porter Jr. on the outside.

Like Walker, however, Flott is at the top of his positional class and about to get paid. He'll turn 25 years old before the season begins, and his age provides a distinct advantage in free agency. Teams will be lining up to spend on Flott, and while the Steelers have a need at cornerback, they cannot get sucked into a bidding war.

4. Christian Kirk, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

The biggest names at wide receiver in the free agent market, players like Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Jauan Jennings, and Rashid Shaheed, aren't realistic options for the Steelers. Christian Kirk, however, who recently annihilated the Steelers' defense in their AFC Wild Card Weekend matchup, is a prime candidate to join this team's receiving group. He's a number three receiver who can, at times, give you a bit more. With the Steelers heavily scouting and pursuing the top pass-catchers in the 2026 NFL Draft, a veteran name like Kirk stands out as a top WR target in free agency.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

3. Jaylinn Hawkins, Safety, New England Patriots

Now we're moving into the most realistic targets, beginning with New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The 28-year-old was a stalwart with the Patriots last season, making 71 tackles and defending six passes.

What makes him realistic for the Steelers is two-fold. The first is that he has winning and postseason experience that can immediately elevate the team's secondary. The second is that he will be a cheaper option compared to players like Jaquan Brisker and Reed Blankenship, who headline the safety position.

2. Trevon Diggs, Cornerback, Green Bay Packers

A few years ago, Trevon Diggs was a top cornerback in the NFL. Now, he's on the open market looking for a new start. Thankfully, the coach that drafted him is now in Pittsburgh. Diggs could be a low-cost number three cornerback, which is exactly what the team needs.

1. Khyiris Tonga, Defensive Lineman, New England Patriots

The Steelers have a need for depth along the defensive line, and Khyiris Tonga fits the bill. The nasty run-stuffing interior defensive lineman fits the mold of a rotational nose tackle. He shouldn't cost much more than $4 or $5 million per season, and can be some added depth behind players like Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black.

