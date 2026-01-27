Steelers Request DC Interview With Commanders Coordinator

With Mike McCarthy having officially been introduced as the Pittsburgh Steelers' next head coach, both he and the front office are getting to work on building his staff.

According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Pittsburgh has requested an interview with Washington Commanders defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons for its defensive coordinator vacancy.

The Steelers will interview Jason Simmons for their defensive coordinator position, according to source(s).



Simmons is the current defensive pass game coordinator for the Washington Commanders. Simmons coached with Mike McCarthy in Green Bay for 8 years (2011-18).



Simmons has never served as a defensive coordinator during his professional coaching career, but he's an intriguing candidate for several reasons.

Simmons' Ties to the Steelers

A defensive back at Arizona State, where he logged six interceptions in 31 games from 1995 to 1997, Simmons entered the 1998 NFL Draft and was selected by the Steelers with the No. 137 overall pick in the fifth round.

He proceeded to appear in 49 games for the team through the 2001 campaign, but he never started over that span. Simmons was still a consistent contributor, though, closing out his time with the Steelers with 72 tackles and four forced fumbles.

He then signed with the Houston Texans ahead of their inaugural season in 2002 and remained with them up until his playing days were over after the 2007 season, posting 169 tackles and two interceptions across 72 contests.

Simmons' Connection to McCarthy

Simmons' first-ever coaching role in the NFL came as a defensive assistant and secondary coach under McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers in 2011, a year after the latter guided the franchise to a win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV as their head coach.

After holding that title for five years in Green Bay, Simmons then became an assistant special teams coach for the team in 2016 and 2017.

In McCarthy's final year with the Packers, which came in 2018, Simmons was the team's secondary coach. He stuck around for the first year of head coach Matt LaFleur's tenure with the organization in 2019 as Green Bay's defensive backs coach before exploring his opportunities elsewhere.

Simmons' Other Experience

After leaving the Packers, Simmons landed with the Carolina Panthers as their defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach for both the 2020 and 2021 campaigns under Matt Rhule.

Simmons subsequently joined the Las Vegas Raiders' staff under head coach Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as the team's defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, sticking in that role through the 2023 campaign.

His most recent stop came with the Commanders, whom he joined before the 2024 season once Dan Quinn was hired as the team's head coach, and he helped guide the team to their first NFC championship game appearance since 1991.

Now, Simmons is a candidate to fill the Steelers' opening at defensive coordinator and reunite with McCarthy.

