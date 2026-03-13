Rico Dowdle Already Circled One Game on Steelers Schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers added an exciting piece to their offense when they signed running back Rico Dowdle to a two-year deal worth a total of $12.25 million.

The deal fills the void left by the departure of Kenny Gainwell and gives new head coach Mike McCarthy a dynamic player to pair with starter Jaylen Warren. Dowdle is also a familiar face to McCarthy, as they worked together for multiple seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dowdle expressed excitement over reuniting with McCarthy, but there was something else pumping him up even more. After spending the 2025 season with the Carolina Panthers and posting over 1,000 yards, he gets the chance to show his former team how much they lost out on when the Steelers welcome them during the 2026 season. Asked about playing against his former team, Dowdle made it clear that this revenge game against the Panthers is circled on his calendar.

“Yeah, it’s definitely circled,” he said. “Definitely circled, for sure.”

Rico Dowdle speaks to the media. https://t.co/YvTFWN7ShG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 13, 2026

Revenge Game Part II

Many remember what Dowdle did last year to earn this reputation of being a revenge game player. Last year, his first season with the Panthers, he went up against his former team.

And he absolutely embarrassed the Cowboys.

He picked up 183 yards on 30 carries, plus 56 receiving yards on four receptions. It was an absolutely dominating effort from Dowdle, and it might just happen again when the Steelers and Panthers battle during the 2026 season.

McCarthy’s Guy

It was clear throughout his introductory press conference that Dowdle admires and respects McCarthy. Speaking on their relationship, he shared that they cultivated a strong relationship together in Dallas, and that was a major reason why he chose to sign in Pittsburgh.

”When I came out of (the University of) South Carolina, Coach McCarthy and the Cowboys gave me my first opportunity in the NFL,” he explained. ”I built that relationship with him. I was there with him in Dallas for, what, five years? So, yeah, just been building that relationship with him and it definitely played a major role into my decision to come here to Pittsburgh.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A Physical Runner

Dowdle isn’t the biggest guy on the field, but he might be the toughest. The running backs comes in at 5’11” and 215 pounds, and it’s his frame that makes him such an aggressive vertical runner. He gives the Steelers a physical option to run it between the tackles while also having enough burst to take things outside and be an asset in both run and passing situations.

That should be the ideal complement alongside Warren. His physicality and ability to gain yards after contact are ideal for this offense, and it should help alleviate the pressure and deterioration on both backs as they split the backfield in Pittsburgh.

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