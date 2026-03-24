Steelers Made Right Call Letting Top 10 Signing Leave

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new starting left guard for the 2026 season, as the organization moved on from starting left guard Isaac Seumalo. The 32-year-old veteran signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals that will pay him up to $31.5 million over the length of the deal.

The Steelers had a great run with Seumalo. During his three seasons with the organization, he brought a veteran presence and stability to the interior of the offensive line.

Which is why Seumalo was recently named a top 10 signing of the offseason in a recent ESPN article by Seth Walder. He should be a positive addition to the Cardinals' offensive line like he was for the Steelers, but it doesn't change that it was the right decision to let him walk in free agency.

Moving In a Younger Direction

The Steelers have been moving their offensive line in a younger direction for several seasons, and the loss of Seumalo is the latest step.

The plan for replacing Seumalo seems to be following in that same model. The team recently added 26-year-old versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman to serve as competition with Spencer Anderson as the starting left guard. Hoffman previously played for Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys, so the organization is well aware of how many positions along the line their new addition can play.

It also helps that both Anderson and Hoffman are six or seven years younger than Seumalo, respectively.

There is also the remaining possibility that another guard is added at the 2026 NFL Draft. If that is the case, the team will have an entire offensive line made up of players under 30.

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Injuries Became Too Much

Seumalo is still a strong offensive guard. The problem, as the Steelers dealt with, is his durability. Over three seasons in Pittsburgh, Seumalo only played in all 17 games once. Last year and the season prior, he was limited with multiple injuries. In 2024, he played in 13 games, but was named to the Pro Bowl. Last season, he played in 14 games, but upper-body injuries nagged at him all year long.

Still, there's no doubting that when he's on the field, he's an effective player. It appears that the Steelers are choosing availability and youth instead of hoping that the 32-year-old Seumalo can play in every game for just the fourth time in his 10-year NFL career.

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