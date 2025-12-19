Steelers Avoid Massive Injury Scare on Offense

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier was an unexpected addition to the team’s injury report after he did not participate in a team practice. A triceps injury has the second-year offensive lineman in jeopardy of missing their Week 16 contest against the Detroit Lions, a challenging NFC opponent.

After missing a team session, Frazier took a positive step for the Steelers. He rejoined his teammates and practiced in a limited fashion.

His work on the practice field indicated he should be back for their upcoming game against the Lions. The team's latest injury report listed him as INJURY STATUS.

Steelers Dodge a Bullet

When Frazier popped up on the injury report, the worst-case scenario immediately comes to mind. Entering a pivotal matchup, this team could not afford to lose any more starters, especially one as important as Frazier.

The Steelers have a few anchors within their offensive line, and Frazier is chief among them. The 2024 second-round pick has quickly risen up the ranks of the center position across the league, making him one of the team’s indispensable players.

Thankfully, his return to a full capacity is a collective breath of fresh air for the Steelers. The next-man-up mentality would have carried over with McCollum and whoever else is along the offensive line against the Lions, but the confidence Frazier's presence brings is undeniable.

He is especially important without starting left guard Isaac Seumalo. The veteran lineman is not expected to play against the Lions, leaving Frazier as the top interior linemen for the team.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

QB-Center Exchange

That confidence also translates to their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. To their line's credit, they have done a fine job of keeping Rodgers protected, but some holes in the foundation were revealed in their recent contest against the Miami Dolphins. He was taken down three times by the Dolphins, compared to being sacked just twice in the previous three contests.

The Lions present a much different and tougher challenge for the Steelers' offensive line. Aidan Hutchinson is a monster among men on the edge, but their entire front seven is fearsome. 25-year-old linebacker Jack Campbell is a tackling machine, capable of getting anywhere on the field to make a stop. He has 143 combined tackles, 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in 14 games.

Rodgers has played much better the last few weeks, and that exchange between he and Frazier combined with the trust they have in one another has elevated both to the next level. It also gives them their best chance to take down a dangerous Lions team.

