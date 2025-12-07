Steelers Make Shocking Roman Wilson Decision Before Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a major switch-up in their wide receiver room for a crucial Week 14 showdown on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

Roman Wilson was listed among Pittsburgh's inactives for the first time this season, while Adam Thielen is active and in line to make his debut for the team after being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.

Coupled with the elevation of Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad, Wilson has become the odd man out for the Steelers.

Wilson's 2025 Season

Following a lost rookie campaign in 2024, logging just five snaps in his regular season debut vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 before sustaining a hamstring injury ahead of Week 7 that prematurely ended his year, there was some optimism that Wilson would step up and make up for lost time this season.

After a productive preseason in which he posted 96 yards on four catches, Wilson set himself up rather well for a role in Pittsburgh's offense heading into into the regular season.

The former third-round pick played just a combined 44 offensive snaps through the Steelers' Week 5 bye, though, hauling in one pass for seven yards over that span.

Wilson's involvement was upped once the team returned from its bye in Week 6 due to a shoulder injury that Calvin Austin III had sustained in Week 4, which kept him out until Week 8.

The 24-year-old posted 159 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches between Weeks 6 and 12, but he did not catch a single pass over the Steelers' last two contests, so perhaps the writing was on the wall.

What's Next for Wilson and Steelers' WR Room?

With Thielen and Valdes-Scantling set to be incorporated into Pittsburgh's game plan for the time being alongside DK Metcalf and Austin at receiver, offensive snaps may be hard to come by for Wilson.

Though Pittsburgh has a pair of veterans at the position on its active roster in Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek who haven't contributed much offensively this season, both players have more experience on special teams over Wilson and thus got the nod this week over him.

While he has two years remaining on his rookie contract, Wilson's standing within the organization doesn't like it's in a great spot at the moment. That's not to say he won't turn things around and become a consistent contributor somewhere down the line, but the fact that he's a healthy inactive at this stage is rather telling.

