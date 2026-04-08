Steelers Showing Interest in Sleeper WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' search for the perfect wide receiver to add to the offense continues. As the organization inches closer to the 2026 NFL Draft, it's clear that the team will add a pass-catching weapon at some point over those three days.

The Steelers have brought several high-end prospects into the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for pre-draft visits. The latest one isn't the highest-rated, but he is a dynamic option that might become an elite player at the next level.

The organization welcomed University of Connecticut star Skyler Bell as one of its three most recent visitors. Bell was joined by University of Miami safety Jakobe Thomas and BYU linebacker Jack Kelly.

The Steelers are hosting three pre-draft visitors today, all of whom are expected to be drafted in the middle rounds:



- Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

- Jakobe Thomas, SAF, Miami

- Jack Kelly, LB, BYU — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) April 8, 2026

What Bell Brings to Steelers

Skyler Bell was one of the most impressive wide receivers in college football last season. If he were at any other power conference school, the Huskies' pass-catcher would be a day one or early day two pick. Where things currently stand, Bell is expected to go at the end of the second round at the earliest, with many believing he will last until the third round or later.

Don't let that draft grade fool you, Bell is as dynamic as any of the receivers in this class. Over the past two seasons with UConn, he's accumulated 152 receptions for 2,138 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, making him one of the most productive players in the NCAA.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

He produced that much utilizing his speed and quickness off the line of scrimmage. The 6'0", 190-pound receiver posted an impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds and a staggering 41-inch vertical leap at the NFL Draft Combine.

Bell worked like a lightning bolt at UConn. He got open in a split second and was able to be his quarterback's open receiver in the first five to 10 yards.

That's where he might just be a perfect fit with the Steelers. The new-look offense under head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to adopt the West Coast style that he's always implemented. That means a lot of quick passes and reliance on players making plays with the ball in their hands.

Skyler Bell does that, and he does it better than maybe any other player in the upcoming draft.

When Will Steelers Draft Bell?

Ideally, the Steelers can wait until the third round to draft the talented receiver. While Bell is a thrilling player, his size is a concern for some NFL franchises.

Still, others view him as a Diet Coke version of Ja'Marr Chase, making him excellent value on the second day of the draft.

The Steelers might take a wide receiver in the first round. That remains a strong possibility.

It's also possible they address another need with the 21st overall selection, which might lead them to Skyler Bell on day two.

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