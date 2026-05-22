Starting Job is Available for Steelers Rookie

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Max Iheanachor with the 21st overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The decision surprised some, but as the team progresses through their offseason programming, the pick is beginning to make more sense.

As the Steelers approach the 2026 season, the offensive line is already shaking out differently than many expected. New head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive line coaches James Campen and Jahri Evans have reconfigured the offensive line, shifting Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick to the left side during OTAs.

The decision leaves uncertainty on the right side, however. But that might be the perfect scenario for Iheanachor, who suddenly has a direct path to starting games as a rookie in Pittsburgh.

Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen

With Fautanu and McCormick shifting from the right to the left side of the line, the Steelers are set to run with a combination of Spencer Anderson at right guard and Dylan Cook at right tackle.

Cook emerged last season as an injury replacement for Broderick Jones, replacing him as the starting left tackle to finish the regular season and during their Wild Card Weekend loss. After an impressive showing, he’s penciled in as the starter on the right.

But Cook has a loose grip on the starting position. The 28-year-old has appeared in just five NFL games, starting four of them. His performance in that short sample size earned him the first shot at the right tackle position, but it doesn’t guarantee he will stick there.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Broderick Problem

It would be a much harder road for Iheanachor had two players in front of him, but where things currently stand, that is not the case. Broderick Jones reported to OTAs, but he’s yet to take part in any team drills. As he works his way back from a neck injury he suffered in Week 12 of the 2025 campaign, his status for the upcoming season is completely up in the air.

Jones even clarified to the media that there is no timetable for his return.

While the Steelers remain optimistic, that might mean the end of Jones’s time in PIttsburgh. It also might mean that Iheanachor is the man waiting in the wings behind Cook. If he struggles or the Steelers need a spark along the o-line, they have the perfect candidate in Iheanachor.

Which could lead to the rookie starting a portion of the Steelers’ 2026 games. That isn’t exactly the plan in Pittsburgh, but there is a direct path for Max Iheanachor to secure the starting right tackle job in 2026 and beyond.

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