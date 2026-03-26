Steelers Can Solve Problem They're Ignoring in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put themselves in an advantageous position with their moves to begin the new league year. Adding a top-tier wide receiver, a veteran cornerback, a new interior offensive lineman and a starting safety, the team addressed multiple holes in the roster with plenty of time to spare.

That means the Steelers have a difficult, but rewarding decision ahead. The organization can focus their first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on other positions of need, like offensive tackle.

Will the Steelers go into 2026 with a left tackle duo of Dylan Cook and Broderick Jones or try to bring another young player to challenge for a spot? If left tackle has crept up the organization's priority list for the draft, where will they draft one? The answer is a bit more complicated than just a single answer, as the Steelers could address this need on day one or day three of the 2026 NFL Draft.

First Round, Best Round?

While a certain recent first round tackle has left a sour taste in the mouth of Steelers' management, the best case scenario might be to target the position once again with their first pick in the upcoming draft.

That is, of course, completely dependent on the way the board falls. With positions like wide receiver and defensive line containing plenty of depth, the Steelers should pivot to either one of those options should the top tackles be selected.

But if, for example, Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu falls to the 21st pick, the Steelers have to think long and hard. Lomu was a star at Utah in 2025, allowing precisely zero sacks as an anchor of their offensive line. He would come in and easily compete with Jones and Cook for the starting job, and by my estimation, win the job.

Other tackles like Clemson's Blake Miller and Arizona State's Max Iheanachor are two players who might just be day one selections as well.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) celebrates after going up 31-27 against the Mississippi Rebels late in the fourth quarter during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Day Three Options

The Steelers kicked off their pre-draft visits with an unlikely name ealier this month. Miami Hurricanes tackle Markel Bell arrived at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and he stands out as intriguing name that might be available later in the draft.

Bell measures in at an insane 6'9" and 340 pounds. He was a huge, pun intended, piece of the Miami team that went to the national title game this past season. He's an unpolished product who showed deficiencies in run blocking, but as a player who won't go until Round 3 at the earliest, he is a name to monitor.

A pair of names to monitor as well on day three of the draft are Texas A&M tackle Dametrious Crownover and Boston College lineman Jude Bowry.

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