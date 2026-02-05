Steelers Hire Another Former Dallas Cowboys Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are quickly going from one of the smallest coaching staffs in the NFL to one of the most expansive.

In the days since Mike McCarthy was named the 17th head coach in the history of the Steelers, the organization has wasted no time finding a large pool of assistants and position coaches to fill out McCathy's staff.

The defensive staff received another name, according to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz. Sharing an update on his X account, Zenitz reported that the Steelers are hiring TCU assistant linebackers coach Eric Simonelli. McCarthy and Simonelli are well acquainted, as McCarthy hired him as a quality-control coach during Simonelli's time with the Dallas Cowboys.

"The Steelers are expected to hire TCU assistant linebackers coach Eric Simonelli, a source tells CBS Sports," he wrote via his X account. "Before TCU, he worked under Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys as a quality control coach/head coach assistant. Now expected to join McCarthy’s staff in Pittsburgh."

Where Simonelli Fits for Steelers

The Steelers have revamped their coaching staff, with just two holdovers from last year's staff in inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth.

On the defensive side of the ball, the edge rush and outside linebackers group is set to receive a new perspective and leadership. The team has already hired two new coaches for the outside linebackers, Shawn Howe and CJ Ah You.

Based on Simonelli's most recent work at TCU, it's likely that he will find a role on the defensive side of the ball as well. While he might not work specifically with the outside linebackers, he should have. a hand in the Steelers' 2026 defensive look.

How Big is McCarthy's Staff?

From coaching staff to the medical training team, Simonelli would make the 20th coaching hire under McCarthy. The rapid hiring is a follow-up to what McCarthy and the organization stated during his introductory press conference. He declared the need to bring an expansive staff with diverse levels of experience and ranks. So far, he's held up on his end of the bargain with a slew of coaching hires.

The only major position coach position not filled on the offensive side is the tight ends coach, but new OC Brian Angelichio is likely to take on that role if only temporarily. On the defensive side and special teams, the coaching staff is set.

