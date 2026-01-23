Steelers Star to Miss Pro Bowl With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have one less representative at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games after linebacker T.J. Watt announced he will not participate. In his place, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd will join the roster for the AFC.

Watt has decided not to play in the Pro Bowl because of an injury. It's unknown what the injury is that is forcing him to miss the games, but after undergoing lung surgery late in the season, it's possible he's spending more time recovering now that the season is over.

Watt underwent surgery after suffering a partially collapsed lung. The injury occured during a dry-needling session at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and forced the linebacker to be hospatalized for several days before returning home and eventually, to the team.

He missed three games after the surgery before returning for the team's final regular season game and playoff game.

"As you guys saw, I got dry needling at the facility and didn't feel right," Watt said, detailing the injury. "Shortly afterward, I was a significant amount of pain, and was taken to the hospital and as you guys saw, had my surgery."

He also said the recovery was "different" compared to other injuries he suffered.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This was Watt's eighth-consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Other Steelers in the Pro Bowl

Safety Jalen Ramsey and special teamer Ben Skowronek will now represent the Steelers in the Pro Bowl Games this season. It's the 34th time in 37 seasons that Pittsburgh has had players at the event.

For Ramsey, this is his eighth Pro Bowl but his first with the Steelers. The defensive back was acquired by Pittsburgh last offseason in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. After transitioning from cornerback to safety due to injuries, Ramsey earned the respect across the league to be rewarded with a Pro Bowl selection.

Skowronek will participate in his first Pro Bowl after a very impressive season as a special teamer. The wideout has made a name for himself in Pittsburgh as a gunner and kickoff coverage specialist and has embraced that role since joining the team last season.

"You're going to get your (butt) kicked sometimes, especially when you're getting doubled," Skowronek said, via Steelers.com. "It's a sign of respect. It's two grown men against one. You're going to lose some, but you've got to have grit, keep fighting back. It's not always going to be clean.

"If you're not getting doubled, you're probably not going to be in the league that long. It means that the other team doesn't really respect you much, so I kind of take offense to not getting double-teamed."

The Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, February 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

