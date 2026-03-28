Projecting Steelers Starting Lineup After Major Offseason Additions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few impressive moves during the first wave of free agency. Key additions on both sides of the ball have the team heading in the right direction as they try to contend in 2026.

The Steelers have another chance to add to the group at the 2026 NFL Draft, but right now, the roster is becoming clearer.

This is subject to change after the draft, but right now the Steelers' lineup already looks improved compared to how they finished 2025.

Offense

Quarterback: Will Howard (until Aaron Rodgers signs)

Running Back 1: Jaylen Warren

Running Back 2: Rico Dowdle

Wide Receiver 1: DK Metcalf

Wide Receiver 2: Michael Pittman Jr.

Tight End 1: Pat Freiermuth

Tight End 2: Darnell Washington

The big addition is physical wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., giving the Steelers a dynamic combination on the outside. It should also be enough to entice Aaron Rodgers back to the Steelers. Until then, the quarterback position is Will Howard's to lose.

The running back roles should be similarly structured to how they were in 2025, with newcomer Rico Dowdle set to take on the physical, between the tackle carries.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle: Broderick Jones

Left Guard: Spencer Anderson

Center: Zach Frazier

Right Guard: Mason McCormick

Right Tackle: Troy Fautanu

The right side of this group is fantastic. All three enter their third year of starting together and it might just be the best right side in the AFC, maybe even the NFL.

The left side is still a work in progress, at best. At worst, it's a serious issue. The left guard is less of a concern, as Spencer Anderson has performed well in every role he's been placed in. Left tackle is a completely different story, as the team seems intent on going into the final year of Broderick Jones's contract with him in a starting role. It's one of the team's biggest problems as the 2026 season approaches.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends: Derrick Harmon and Cameron Heyward

Nose Tackle: Yahya Black

Two second-year stars in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black surround defensive captain Cam Heyward as they try to become one of the dominant defensive fronts under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Heyward is still elite. Harmon had a standout freshman campaign, and he's ready to take a huge step in year two. Can Yahya Black take the next step as well?

Linebackers

Inside Linebackers: Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen

Outside Linebackers: T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith

This group is exactly the same as the one that started the 2025 season. T.J. Watt is looking for a bounce-back campaign and Alex Highsmith is hoping to remain healthy for a full season.

Meanwhile at inside linebacker, things are less certain. Payton Wilson is entering a pivotal year, while Patrick Queen is on the final year of his current deal. Neither was a star in 2025, but they need one to step up and become one in 2026.

Secondary

Cornerback 1: Joey Porter Jr.

Cornerback 2: Jamel Dean

Safeties: DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker

The Steelers finally landed a number two cornerback when they signed Jamel Dean. Now, the Steelers have to blanket cornerbacks on the outside. They also added hometown kid Jaquan Brisker to pair with DeShon Elliott at safety.

Now the secondary suddenly feels vastly improved and ready to turn this group into a top passing defense.

Special Teams

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Punter: Cameron Johnston

Kick Returner/Punt Returner: Jaylen Warren, Donte Kent

The only surprising member of this is defensive back Donte Kent. The second-year corner missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury.

The good news for him is that he's the only player on the roster with return experience in the NCAA, and that could give him a leg up on the competition for a roster spot.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers