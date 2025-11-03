Should You Start Believing in the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- It seems the Pittsburgh Steelers are all the way back into contention after their win over the Indianapolis Colts.
After a two-game skid where the Steelers looked listless at best and a disaster at worst, the team seems to be back to their winning ways that were seen earlier in the season.
The Steelers' defense showed that they can take on anyone, holding what was the league's best offense to their worst output in the first half of the game, and continued to hold the lead through the end of the contest.
An Easy Schedule?
The Steelers are now set to face one of the easiest remaining strength of schedules across the league, as the Steelers clocked in at 27th of 32 teams in remaining strength of schedule following their defeat of the Colts.
They now hold a two-game lead on the second-best team in the AFC North, as the surging Ravens hold a 3-5 record and the Steelers have yet to play them. If the Steelers are able to win at least one of those games, they should be near locking up the divisional title. That is, provided the Bengals do not surge, but their defense has held them back as of late.
The offense and defense were both able to click in the Steelers' win, which is something that has happened in all but one win for the Steelers, their season opener against the Jets being the exception. The defense forced six turnovers of the Colts' previously heralded offense and special teams, with three interceptions from three different defensive players. Jack Sawyer showed real promise, including his interception, while Payton Wilson put on a show on the defensive side of the football.
If the offense can remain consistent, there is an argument to be made that the Steelers are not only bound for the playoffs, but bound to make a significant run in the playoffs and get the ever-elusive playoff win they have been waiting for.
Powering Through
With their bye week already passed, the Steelers will need to be able to weather the storm injury-wise throughout the remainder of the season. One of their reasons for faltering down the stretch last season was injury troubles, which had them metaphorically limping into the postseason before losing handily to the Ravens. If they can stay healthy, the Steelers may have unlocked a high level of play not seen by the team in nearly ten years.
