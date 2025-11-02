Five Takeaways From Steelers Dominant Win Over Colts
The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers were trending in complete opposite directions coming into their Week 9 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.
Perhaps that's what made the Steelers' 27-20 victory, which snapped a two-game losing streak, over a Colts team that ranked first in the NFL in passing yards and points per game through the first eight weeks of the season while also owning the league's best record at 7-1 so surprising.
With that, here are five takeaways from a win that saw the Steelers improve to 5-3.
Payton Wilson Puts on a Show
Second-year linebacker Payton Wilson was all over the field for Pittsburgh, and perhaps no one contributed more to what was the team's best defensive performance of the season thus far.
Wilson led the Steelers in tackles with 14 while also being credit with two defended pass, one of which led to a Jack Sawyer interception in the third quarter, while also recording an interception off Daniel Jones towards the end of the first half
Pittsburgh went on to score a touchdown and go up 14-7 immediately following Wilson's pick, which gave it the lead for good.
Steelers' Defensive Front Gets Best of Indianapolis' O-Line
A majority of the Colts' early-season success on offense could be attributed to what is one of, if not the best offensive lines in football.
The Steelers' defensive line is no slouch either, though, and they imposed their will on Indianapolis throughout their entire matchup.
Pittsburgh closed out the game with six quarterback hits and five sacks, including two of the strip variety, of Jones, who had been taken down in the backfield just nine times entering the day.
Jonathan Taylor, on the other hand, came into the game with the most yards (850) and touchdowns (12) of any running back in the league, but he mustered just 45 yards on 14 carries with no scores against a Steelers unit that dominated in every sense of the word.
Steelers Stifle Elite Indianapolis Offense
As previously mentioned, the Colts came into the day with the most yards (385.3) and points (33.8) per game this season. They had also scored 38 points or more in three of their four-straight victories before descending upon the Steel City.
Shane Steichen and company could never quite figure out Pittsburgh's defense, however. Despite the fact that the unit had allowed the third-most yards (386.0) per game through Week 8 and was playing shorthanded, they still held Indianapolis to 20 points, which tied for a season-low.
Furthermore, the Steelers forced five turnovers from Jones, which included three interceptions and two fumbles.
Aaron Rodgers Remains Productive
Aaron Rodgers had the luxury of working with plenty of short fields due to Pittsburgh's excellence on the defensive end, and he made the most of his opportunities.
The 41-year-old wasn't asked to do too much, but he finished the game with 25 completions on 35 attempts to go with 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Rodgers has run Arthur Smith's offense with precision all year long and has been everything the Steelers could've asked for and then some. He has now thrown for two or more touchdowns in six of the team's eight games as well.
Run Game Struggles to Get Going
The Steelers' ground game had turned a corner from Weeks 4 through 8, as they rushed for 473 yards in four games over that stretch, but there was just about nothing going on that front against the Colts.
While Jaylen Warren was able to punch the ball into the end zone twice, he ran for just 31 yards across 16 attempts. Kenneth Gainwell, Connor Heyward, Kaleb Johnson and Rodgers, meanwhile, combined for eight yards on six carries.
Pittsburgh's struggles in the run game ultimately didn't impact the outcome of the game, but it could be something to monitor moving forward.
