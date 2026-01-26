Stephen A. Smith Shares Interesting Name Steelers Should've Interviewed

PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers leave out a top-notch head coaching candidate? According to one NFL analyst and television personality, that's exactly what happened.

The Steelers recently made headlines by naming Mike McCarthy as the team's new head coach. McCarthy replaces Mike Tomlin after 19 seasons, hoping to lead Pittsburgh back to Super Bowl glory.

Since the news broke, the hiring has received significant criticism from a variety of sources. Some view McCarthy as a retread, while others favor younger options available. But some feel that the organization left out a serious candidate who is also a former Steelers player. Analyst Stephen A. Smith made a bold claim on a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take. He declared that former Steelers safety and current ESPN host Ryan Clark should have interviewed for the job.

"I want to state for the record, and I'm not joking about this, I'm dead serious," he stated. "I believe that Ryan Clark, who I am looking at right now, should've been interviewed for the job."

Clark's Response

The former Steelers safety was visibly surprised by Smith's claims. He looked around at his other co-hosts in disbelief before saying he wished the organization had interviewed him and downplaying the possibility.

Smith wouldn't accept that response, however. Hilariously, he doubled down on his belief while answering Clark.

"Ryan Clark should have been interviewed for the head coaching job of the Pittsburgh Steelers," he affirmed. "Y'all gonna come to me years later. Remember this. Keep this in the archives. Stephen A. said it!"

Oct 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Ryan Clark on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Should Steelers Have Interviewed Clark?

This is an interesting question that doesn't have the answer you might think it does. The reality is that Clark has no coaching experience. Following his NFL retirement, he began his broadcasting career. He's been an incredibly successful on-screen personailty and podcast host in addition to his work as an NFL analyst, but he hasn't even coached at a high school or college level.

That doesn't automatically exclude him from the running, as recent coaching interviews are showing. Philip Rivers came out of retirement over the final few weeks of the 2025 regular season, and just a month later he interviewed for the vacant Buffalo Bills head coaching position. Rivers at least coached high school football in Alabama.

But if Rivers could get an interview, why not Clark? Both were well-respected NFL players who have maintained that level of respect after their careers ended.

Rest assured, however, that the Steelers didn't miss out on their next great coach. Clark is a fan favorite from his playing days in Pittsburgh, but unlike what Stephen A. proclaimed, the Steelers should not have interviewed the great Ryan Clark.

