Two Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been quietly going about their business this offseason. In the aftermath of another disappointing playoff loss, the organization recognized the need to regroup.

The Steelers have since brought in a new head coach and improved the roster at multiple positions. Credit is owed to general manager Omar Khan, who has addressed several deficiencies without breaking the bank or parting with significant assets.

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Khan has done well, but he could do just a bit more to put this team over the top. With a few holes remaining, these two trades could instantly elevate the Steelers ahead of the 2026 season.

Draft Day Splash

The Kansas City Chiefs need two things. The first is help at edge rusher, which Nick Herbig instantly provides. The second is more talent surrounding Patrick Mahomes. In this trade, the Chiefs give up their ninth overall pick, but they still have two first round picks at their disposal, plus they jump up 24 spots from the fourth to the third round.

For the Steelers, they loss a player entering his prime, but in exchange they can draft another cornerstone piece for 2026 and moving forward. If they get into the top 10, the Steelers would be looking at players like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, OSU wide receiver Carnell Tate, Miami Hurricanes tackle Francis Mauigoa, or even one of the top cornerbacks like Tennessee's Jermod McCoy or LSU's Mansoor Delane.

It comes at a cost, but a trade that leads to any of those players would instantly elevate the Steelers at a position of need.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) gestures against the Houston Texans during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

WR 4 for Peanuts

Wide receiver is a very likely option for the Steelers in the first round, and there's a chance that they could take more than one when the 2026 NFL Draft is done.

No matter who they add to the roster at the upcoming draft, the team has just two players at the position they can depend on. These rookies will play a big part, but they need some more depth that has the talent and potential to do more in the right situation.

That's what makes New York Giants' pass-catcher Jalin Hyatt a target for the Steelers. A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Hyatt is still just 24 years old. The problem is that he's fallen completely out of favor with the Giants, and with a new head coach at the helm, there's no room for Hyatt.

The Steelers can take advantage of the situation and give Hyatt the fresh start he needs. At his best, he could be a depth receiver who puts up 350 to 450 receiving yards. At worst, he's another player to bring competition to a group being rebuilt.

Plus, it would cost nothing to acquire him. Contrary to the wide receiver trade market right now, the Steelers could get him in exchange for a late, late round pick.

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