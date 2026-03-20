Unexpected QB Target is on Steelers Radar

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the few teams entering the 2026 NFL Draft with a glaring need at quarterback. For other teams in need of a signal-caller, like the Las Vegas Raiders for example, the solution is simple: draft Fernando Mendoza.

For others like the Steelers and the New York Jets, the issue is much more complicated. The Steelers are one of the organizations who might take a chance on the other projected first-round quarterback, Ty Simpson, or day two options like Penn State QB Drew Allar or Miami Hurricanes standout Carson Beck.

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As the Steelers continued their pre-draft visits, a new and unexpected quarterback target is emerging, as the team welcomed North Dakota State senior Cole Payton to the team's facilities.

Special Visitor at Payton's Pro Day

It's not just cursory interest the Steelers are taking in the Omaha, Nebraska native. In additon to the Steelers welcoming Payton to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a pre-draft visit, the team sent one of its top representatives to his recent pro day.

While the Steelers sent area scouts to schools like Penn State, the organization sent one of its most important offensive minds to North Dakota State for its pro day. Steelers quarterbacks coach Tom Arth was in attendance for Payton's workout.

Why is that important? It might just be coincidence. Or, it might be an indication that the Steelers see something in Payton. Beyond needing a final glance for their evaluations, the Steelers have showed extended interest and used more resources to gauge whether or not Payton is worth the risk.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Payton Might Fit the Steelers

The Steelers are looking for a specific type of quarterback under this Mike McCarthy regime. McCarthy expressed how much potential he sees in Will Howard, a 6'4" pocket passer, and the players in the 2026 NFL Draft class that the team has met with follow the same mold.

Payton measures in at 6'3" and 232 pounds, giving him the ideal frame for an NFL quarterback. What caught scouts' eyes during the season was his ability to launch deep passes downfield with surprising accuracy. He added on to that with his 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft combine.

The thing about Payton is that he's raw in many regards. His throwing mechanics are going to get scrutinized heavily at the next level, as all left-handed quarterbacks go through, and he only started for one year in college.

But those things might also be what the Steelers like about Payton. He's a long-term project, but he's exactly the type of moldable prospect Mike McCarthy is looking for.

Payton might not be the quarterback the Steelers were hoping to get when they began their 2026 NFL Draft preparatios, but he's catching their interest in the final weeks before it. Following his recent visit to Pittsburgh, Cole Payton has become an unexpected, but prominent name to watch ahead of the upcoming draft.

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