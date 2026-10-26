One Change Has Sparked Steelers' Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-2 following their 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. After a whirlwind of a weekend that saw the team fly to Paris, France, play a football game, and fly back to Pittsburgh, this team enters Week 8 exhausted but full of momentum.

Sitting at the top of the AFC North standings, the Steelers now shift focus to the Cleveland Browns, their Week 8 opponent and divisional rival. The Steelers will have to find a way to overcome a nasty Cleveland defense that has helped them also jump out to a 5-2 record.

It's a clash of strengths between these two foes. The Browns bring a top-rated defense, while the Steelers have found a new life on the offensive side of the ball under head coach Mike McCarthy. But comparing the offense this year to last season reveals a startling discovery. It turns out that the Steelers are not that much different this year in terms of offensive execution.

There is one clear difference, however. And that difference is running back Jaylen Warren.

Where the Steelers Are the Same

One of the biggest criticisms of the Steelers' offense last season under Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin was their lack of pass game. They weren't able to put up explosive plays in the air and despite Aaron Rodgers' best efforts, the passing game never became a threat. According to game data from SumerSports, the Steelers' Expected Points Added (EPA) on passing plays ranked 16th in the NFL and 19th in success rate. By contrast, their run game ranked 12th in EPA and 10th in success rate. Steelers analyst for Steelers Now Derrick Bell shared an interesting bit of statistics comparing the team's offenses in 2025 and 2026 through seven games that illustrates this exact point.

Comparing the 2025 and 2026 Steelers offenses through the first 7 games:



2025:

EPA/play: 18th

Success rate: 17th

Dropback EPA: 19th

Dropback success rate: 26th

Rushing EPA: 7th

Rushing success rate: 6th



2026:

EPA/play: 20th

Success rate: 22nd

Dropback EPA: 27th

Dropback success… https://t.co/5NNKMQjauC — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) October 26, 2026

This season, the Steelers' offense has made some splash plays in the passing game and Rodgers has had some strong individual performances along the way. Still, the numbers show that this team hasn't come that far in their aerial attack. So far this season, the Steelers rank 26th in overall EPA per play as well as per pass play. Their success rate in the pass game is a measly 41.8%, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

The Steelers find themselves amongst the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans through Week 7 of the regular season.

Once again, the run game is the complete opposite. The run game is 7th in the NFL in EPA per rush play. The success rate leaves a bit to be desired, at just 42.5%, but that figure is tied for 12th in the league currently.

Those numbers in 2025 got Arthur Smith fired. In 2026 they are being celebrated as progress.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Steelers Differ

And when you watch Jaylen Warren play, it's easy to understand why this offense is being lauded. Yes, Rodgers has played well, throwing 13 touchdowns and just five interceptions over the first seven games. He's completed 61.6% of his pass attempts, and he's made some crucial plays with his legs.

But the star of the offense is Jaylen Warren. It's undeniable. And what Warren does at an elite level is gain yards after contact. SumerSports has tallied 28 impact plays for Warren so far, the second-most of any running back in the NFL this season.

The thing is, it's not because the play design or offensive line play has paved the way for free runs. It's been quite the opposite. Warren is averaging 1.61 yards before contact per rush attempt, which ranks 21st amongst all NFL backs with at least one touch in 2026.

Getting to Warren isn't that helpful, as most defenses have discovered. After contact, he just keeps moving. He's posted 397 yards after contact, the sixth-most amongst NFL running backs. Per rush attempt, he's gaining an additional 3.84 yards after the first tackle attempt, which stands 8th in the NFL.

And if you think Warren is elite after contact while running the ball, just put him in space and see what happens. He's one of the most utilized running backs in the passing game this season, with 24 receptions on 34 targets. His 294 receiving yards are the second-most in the NFL among backs, and his 344 yards after the catch ranks first across all running backs with at least 10 touches, according to data from SumerSports.

And as Warren goes, so too does the Steelers' offense. Right now, he's playing like an MVP candidate. If that continues, the Steelers will stay right in the mix of the AFC North race. If he falters, the Steelers will too. That's because the only change in Pittsburgh this season is the focus and emphasis on Jaylen Warren.