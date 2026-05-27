Steelers Have Another Contract Negotiation to Monitor

Lost in all the discussions about the Pittsburgh Steelers' extension-eligible players from their 2023 NFL Draft class is veteran Patrick Queen.

Queen, who was not present during the first week of the Steelers' OTAs before reporting for the second week, is in the last season of a three-year, $41 million deal he signed with the franchise ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He hasn't exactly lived up to expectations during his two campaigns in Pittsburgh thus far, but the organization's lack of moves at inside linebacker this offseason seem to reinforce the idea that they're confident in what Queen will bring to the table in Patrick Graham's defense.

Handing Queen a new contract doesn't feel like a priority for the Steelers, at least given where things stand at the moment, but how could his situation change and/or transpire over the next couple of months heading into the regular season?

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) drops into coverage against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Queen's Complicated Contract Circumstances

Queen has handled the "green dot" duties since joining the Steelers, and both years he's done so the defense has largely failed to meet expectations.

Furthermore, there were some reported communication issues down the stretch in 2024 while Pittsburgh finished the season on a five-game losing streak, which Queen was at the middle of considering he was receiving the play call.

Coupled with the fact that he led the league in missed tackles last year with 32, per Pro Football Focus, there haven't been a slew of positives to point to throughout Queen's tenure with the black and gold.

At the same time, he has still proven himself to be a capable starter and will be just 27-years-old once Week 1 rolls around.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Queen has the potential to make a real impact in 2026 and could reach his ceiling by playing in a new system under Graham. The Steelers, even though they also have Payton Wilson, need him to turn it up a notch and put his past struggles behind him if they're going to rank among the NFL's top units.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) carries the ball defended by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As noted earlier, Pittsburgh's decision to not bring in any big-name free agents at the position, instead re-signing Cole Holcomb to a two-year deal, or selecting an inside linebacker at all during the 2026 NFL Draft suggests that the new coaching staff is confident in Queen.

Is that enough to sign him to an extension, though? It shouldn't be. Frankly, Queen hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt, and this season profiles more as a prove-it year for him before reaching free agency once again.

Queen would surely prefer not to deal with all of the pressure that comes with a contract year, but he excelled in that spot with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 prior to inking his current deal with the Steelers.

Perhaps a trade request is within the realm of possibility if negotiations go nowhere between the two parties, as Pittsburgh did engage in talks with the Dallas Cowboys on that front back in March, but a more likely outcome would be that Queen just plays out the final year of his contract.

The Steelers need him around after opting not to bring in any reinforcements at inside linebacker, and Queen's best chance to secure another massive contract is sticking around instead of having to adapt to a whole new locker room and organization.

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