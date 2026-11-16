Steelers' Mason McCormick Suffers Ankle Injury Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' first half against the Cincinnati Bengals was a total disaster, but the worst moment came when one of their top offensive lineman suffered a serious-looking injury. Coming out of their bye week, the Steelers had the chance to send a message to the Bengals, the division and the rest of the AFC.

Instead, the Steelers completely stumbled out of the gate. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed the first eight passes he attempted, and the run game was stifled by the Bengals' defense. Their offense failed to match Cincinnati's productivity in the first half, punting on each of their first three drives.

Toward the end of the first half, the Steelers began to find life on offense. That's when starting left guard Mason McCormick went down with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. While trying to keep a Bengals defensive lineman out of Rodgers' face, McCormick

He looked to be in serious distress after the play, and medical trainers tended to him on the field. After placing an aircast on the injured leg, the medical staff carted him off the field. Most of the Steelers roster came to greet him and give well wishes to the starting guard before he exited the field. Shortly after McCormick was taken off the field, the Steelers ruled him out for the game.

Mason McCormick ruled OUT with an ankle injury — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) November 16, 2026

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) on the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Under Pressure Without McCormick

Without McCormick in the left guard position, the Steelers' offensive line takes a serious blow. McCormick has been arguably the top lineman in Pittsburgh this season, and he's been a crucial piece in the team's success on the ground.

With the third-year guard out, the Steelers have to turn to their bench. Players like Spencer Anderson have experience at the left guard position, while backup center Ryan McCollum is another option who could step up while McCormick is out.

Anderson has starting experience with the Steelers at multiple positions. He's played across the offensive line, most recently starting the season as the right guard. He was replaced after the team's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, and he's been used primarily as an extra lineman in jumbo packages.

McCollum is a player who has plenty of experience and versatility as well. He's the backup center to Zach Frazier, but like Anderson, he can move around the offensive line.

The injury also brings up rookie Gennings Dunker. One of the team's recent third-round picks was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the season. At the time, it was a tough development, but something the o-line could withstand. Now that McCormick is out for potentially a long time, the Steelers' lack of depth at guard is becoming a problem in a hurry.