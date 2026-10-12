Steelers Bringing Back Hard-Hitting LB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to bring in veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts with the intention of re-signing the 32-year-old, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders.

Roberts spent the end of training camp with the Steelers, rejoining the defense and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who coached him with the Las Vegas Raiders the year prior. He was the biggest surprise release of the final 53-man roster, being surpassed by Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener in the final cuts.

Now, Roberts is set to return to the Steelers, where his presence is needed. Both Queen and Wilson have been under heavy criticism throughout the season for failing to be reliable inside linebacker options. Their struggles have shown the most in run support, which is where Roberts thrives.

It's unknown if Roberts will sign to the active roster or practice squad when he does ink a deal with the Steelers. Chances are, even if he does sign with the practice squad initially, the intention will be to bring him up to the active roster at some point.

Roberts is entering his 11th NFL season, starting 121 games and recording 694 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 60 tackles for loss.

Steelers Need Roberts

The Steelers defense is trying to figure out their flaws as they approach the midway point of the season, but it's becoming more and more clear that their lack of talent at the inside linebacker room can't be solved without adding to the group. Queen and Wilson have spurts of quality play, but overall, both have struggled more than they've succeeded for the Steelers.

Meanwhile, Cole Holcomb hasn't been a reliable backup and has become more of a special teams contributor than defensive help.

Roberts should be able to come into the Steelers' lineup and help immediately. Whether he joins the starting group or not, his presence in the run game is something Pittsburgh desperately needs. His drive as a starter will also help, and his leadership is also something they can utilize as they try to keep things on track.

How the Steelers create a roster spot for Roberts is up in the air. Bruener is a key special teams contributor and will likely remain in that role for his second season. Holcomb could be a bubble player if the Steelers chose to replace their depth.

If not, Queen and Wilson are the names to watch. And with a starter-level player joining the group, anything is on the table.

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