The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be short at inside linebacker against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Queen was not included amongst the Steelers' inactives for their Week 11 matchup with the Eagles after being deemed questionable to suit up on the team's final injury report of the week with a hand injury.

Queen was a full participant in practice on November 20 after having been limited on November 18 and 19, indicating that he was moving in the right direction when it came to his availability.

Now, the 27-year-old is officially ready to go and will play through a broken thumb that he suffered in Pittsburgh's Week 10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Queen has yet to miss a contest throughout his seven-year NFL career, and that streak will remain alive while the Steelers look to get back in the win column against an Eagles team that's riding a seven-game losing streak as they return from their bye week.

Queen's Mid-Season Turnaround

Queen is in the final season of a three-year, $41 million deal that he signed with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 campaign after having spent the first four campaigns of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

While he had some good spurts here and there, it's fair to say that Queen didn't quite live up to expectations over the first two seasons of his contract with the Steelers.

According to Pro Football Focus, he led the league with 32 missed tackles and also allowed the most yards in coverage of any linebacker with 829 in 2025.

Queen, looking to bounce back in a contract year while adapting to a new defensive scheme under Patrick Graham, came out of the gates slow this season.

From missing a pair of tackles against both the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 to giving up 46 yards in coverage vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 (per PFF), Queen's unreliability and inconsistent play in the middle of the defense hurt Pittsburgh early in the year.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defense player Patrick Queen (6) reacts after making an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Paris, however, he posted 10 tackles and recorded a sack of Tyler Shough on the Saints' final offensive play of the game while also nearly hauling in an interception in the first quarter.

Then, during Week 8 vs. Cleveland, Queen logged a team-high 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks, the latter of which is a single-game career-high for him.

He took a bit of a step back against the Bengals last week, as did the entire team, but Queen's turnaround has been a sight for sore eyes for the Steelers.

Can Queen Keep Sack Streak Alive?

Queen has now posted 1.0 sacks or more in three-straight games, which he had never previously accomplished.

In Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III's first start of his career in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, he was sacked seven times, four of which were recorded by inside linebackers Arvell Reese (3.0) and Micah McFadden (1.0).

Given how productive Queen has been at getting after the quarterback recently, perhaps he can follow the blueprint that the Giants laid out and notch yet another sack to raise his streak to four contests in that regard.

The Steelers' inactives include:

QB Drew Allar

QB Will Howard (3rd QB)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

RB Eli Heidenreich

LB Nick Herbig

DE Gabe Rubio

KR/PR Kaden Wetjen