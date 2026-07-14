Steelers Most Underrated Hire is Someone They Desperately Needed

PITTSBURGH — The one certainty the Pittsburgh Steelers have regarding their new coaching staff is that it will be completely different from the previous one. Mike McCarthy is now in charge, and he’s expanded the staff working underneath him.

Part of that expansion includes coaching positions the Steelers never previously had. They hired a chief of staff, bringing in Steve Scarnecchia for the role. They also gave Joe Whitt Jr. the title of assistant head coach, something previous head coach Mike Tomlin never had during his 19 seasons.

Among all of the hires, one stands out. The team added Tim Berbenich as the game management and quarterbacks coach, and it might just be the most important and underrated addition to McCarthy’s staff.

What is a Game Management Coach?

That’s what I thought and caught my eye when I saw Berbenich’s name on the Steelers’ staff website. With other more well-known roles like quality control coaches and pass-game coordinators, this particular role isn’t quite as obvious.

But diving into coaching staffs around the NFL, this title pops up a few times. An article from The Athetic’s Jourdan Rodrigue called the small group of game management as “situational masters,” and provided a bit more context to the role.

“Teams that prioritize situational management dedicate a full-time expert to develop strategies,” she wrote. “Around timeout usage, clock management, late-down management and officiating issues: challenges, how different crews call the game, and the details — or workarounds — of certain rules.”

Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars have a dedicated position for this work. So, too do the Dallas Cowboys. Ryan Feder, who serves in that role currently, was hired by none other than McCarthy in 2024. The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are among several other organizations that have their own “situational masters.”

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for the Steelers

For the Steelers, the hope is that this takes some of the pressure off of McCarthy to make snap decisions during game days. With Berbenich focusing solely on the analytical side of the game and breaking down the officiating trends, it gives the entire staff even more information and preparation for what they need to do.

When a certain situation comes up, say a fourth down situation where the team is mulling to go for it or not, this is exactly where Berbenich’s influence can shine. He’s the guy who should know all the numbers and information needed so that McCarthy can make the call. Does the defense struggle in short-yardage situations? Has the offense been converting regularly on these same type of plays? These and a thousand more questions can be answered by Berbenich, and the Steelers will hopefully benefit.

2026 is going to be an exciting and challenging year for the Steelers. With so much change, it’s easy to see this team taking a step back, but that’s a completely unacceptable outcome. Having a new staff and new roles, like Berbenich and his game management position, could pay off in ways nobody but the team sees coming.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!