Steelers Rookie Star Will Struggle in Camp, and That's Good

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a group of promising rookies entering the 2026 season. First-round choice Max Iheanachor and third-rounder Gennings Dunker project to be starters along the offensive line in the near future. Quarterback and fellow third-round pick Drew Allar, who remains unsigned with a few weeks remaining until training camp, is the latest project for head coach Mike McCarthy.

No Steelers rookie is more promising or exciting, however, than recent second-round pick and wide receiver Germie Bernard. The Alabama pass-catcher has made a strong impression already and is slated to occupy a slot receiver role in McCarthy's offense.

Which is why everyone is hot with anticipation over Bernard's first training camp. It will hopefully be a coming out party for the rookie, but it won't be all roses. As he nears his first camp as an NFL receiver, the Steelers have to hold a realistic expectation.

Struggle is Good for Steelers Rookie

The first thing to expect from Germie is a bit of a struggle. Now what exactly do I mean by that? I don’t want to see him look out of place, but I want to see the rookie adjust.

So far, it’s been nothing but rave reviews for Germie. He stood out at minicamp and OTAs, and his offseason workouts have looked nothing short of impressive. But we know it can’t be that easy for a rookie to transition to the NFL, and he’ll understand why when he matches up against Jalen Ramsey.

Going up against Ramsey is trial by fire. It’s also the perfect learning environment. It might come with failures, such as being unable to free himself in coverage. I anticipate a few pass breakups from Ramsey as well, which could easily deter or discourage Bernard.

But it’s all progress for the rookie receiver. Every rep, every snap against stiff competition, will make him better and more impactful as a rookie.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

End of Camp Expectations

And it also leads into what to expect from him by the end of training camp. If the beginning of his time at Latrobe is defined by a bit of struggle, the latter portion must be defined by resilience. Germie has the skill and NCAA production. He has the potential and the demeanor to become a star, but we haven’t yet seen how he responds to setbacks.

I expect those setbacks to happen early in training camp, and I also expect the incredibly talented rookie to bounce back with relative ease.

And if he displays that resilience, look out, NFL. If he has Ramsey’s number by the end of camp after losing the early battles, it means they have a slot receiver who is a dangerous threat, something they did not have even a shred of in 2025. It also shows that Bernard has everything the team needs to be their next star.

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