Steelers Have Certainty at MLB, Maybe

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the regular season with a few burning questions. One of the most important areas of concern was at inside linebacker.

Whether you blamed last season on poor individual performance from the Steelers' starting tandem of Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson or the defensive coaching staff, what was easy to agree on was just how much the group underachieved.

But heading into Week 2 of the regular season, that uneasy feeling is receding like a set of unhealthy gums. It's not evaporating all at once. With their impressive season debut, however, that concern is slowly, but surely, turning into confidence.

Wilson's Instant Upgrade Under New DC

It appears that the arrival of a new defensive coordinator has come at a perfect time for Wilson. The third-year linebacker has all of the skills needed to be a premier player at his position, but putting it together has proven to be a tougher challenge than anticipated.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has met the challenge with a determined resolve, and the results were nearly instantaneous for Wilson. He led the Steelers' defense in Week 1, posting 13 total tackles, five of which were recorded individually and adding on two tackles for loss.

Graham's scheme and rotation was a huge part of his success. He used a continuous rotation of off-ball linebackers, but he relied almost entirely on Queen and Wilson. PQ played 100% of the defensive snaps, according to data compiled by Pro Football Reference, while Wilson played just three fewer snaps than his counterpart.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) returns an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Test for Wilson & Co.

The Steelers take on a more imposing aerial challenge in Week 2. Reigning MVP runner-up and AFC Champion quarterback Drake Maye is a significant upgrade over Cooper Rush, even if he enters the game without his top weapon, wide receiver A.J. Brown.

What Maye brings, regardless of the personnel surrounding him, is his accuracy. Coming off of a three-interception game, Maye will be gunning for a secure game taking care of the football. After throwing for just eight interceptions total and completing just over 72% of his passing attempts in 2025, Maye will likely be a much safer player in the pocket in Week 2.

What that likely means for Wilson, is that Maye will target the second layer of the defense. Especially if the Steelers employ as much zone coverage as they did in Week 1, the Pats will try to exploit Queen and Wilson for chunk plays.

It's the perfect test for Wilson and the rest of the room. The Steelers saw proof that Wilson can be a downhill linebacker, something he only showed glimpses of in his first two seasons. Now, they have to see that super-athleticism shine through in pass coverage.

He'll get that opportunity going against New England tight end Hunter Henry. The veteran tight end recorded just three receptions for 26 yards in their season opener, but the 31-year-old has exceeded 650 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. He's a pass-catching threat for his offense, one that the Steelers need Wilson to help neutralize in Week 2.

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