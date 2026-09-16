Steelers New CB is Better Than Advertised

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started their regular season schedule with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons, moving out to a 1-0 record after Week 1.

The performance was far from perfect, but the Steelers will take a win any way they can secure one, even if it wasn't particularly compelling. What they showed, however, was just how different a team they are from the 2025 edition.

One huge difference, in the most positive of ways, is cornerback Jamel Dean. The veteran defensive back was the biggest free agent addition during the offseason, but his arrival was met with skepticism. After seeing very little of him in training camp and the preseason, he entered the regular season with some doubts and concerns from the fanbase.

In one game, Jamel Dean showed why the Steelers handed him a three-year deal that included a $12 million signing bonus.

Run-Game Wrecker

The biggest thing that popped off the screen while watching Dean was his ability to help in the run game. An early-game tackle on running back Bijan Robinson in open space was the kickstarter for what became a physically imposing debut for Dean.

He finished the contest third on the team in tackles, compiling five total, with three of them coming individually. In the run game, he was a huge reason why the Steelers limited Robinson to under 100 yards on the ground. He was excellent in his pursuit angles and stout at the point of contact, which is exactly what the Steelers need from their outside cornerbacks.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This Matters for the Steelers

To point out the obvious, the Steelers' secondary is in flux to begin the year. With Joey Porter Jr. missing Week 1, and with head coach Mike McCarthy noncommittal about his availability for Week 2, the cornerback group depends even more on Dean than it did two weeks ago.

That could have spelled disaster for the secondary, with Dean and Asante Samuel Jr. occupying the starting roles, with players like Brandin Echols and Daylen Everette the first ones off the bench.

Instead, the Steelers showed that they can play a type of defense that completely avoids and abandons man coverage, when called for. The team didn't have their best press-cover man in Porter Jr., so defensive coordinator Patrick Graham opted for a game filled with zone defense.

That played into the players on the field's favor, and it helped the defense keep the Falcons to just 13 points in the win.

Dean wasn't challenged much in pass coverage, so his effectiveness there remains to be seen. Going off his 2025 campaign and the rest of his career, he's proven to be just as effective against quality wide receivers as he is assisting the run game.

It was a huge debut for Dean, better than advertised. While things remain uncertain in the secondary, they at least have an anchor in their new veteran cornerback.

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