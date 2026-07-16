Payton Wilson Doubt Growing Before Steelers Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' middle linebacker group is under the microscope ahead of the 2026 campaign. After the defense underwhelmed and disappointed in 2025, major changes were made to the secondary.

That leaves returning starters Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson manning the second level for the Steelers. That duo helped lead the Steelers to the 26th-overall defense in 2025, allowing an average of 356.9 yards and 22.8 points per game.

In addition to former safety Ryan Clark's comments on the Mina Kimes Show and ESPN tabbing the linebacker group as the team's biggest weakness, the NFL community continues to knock the starting tandem. A recent article from Bleacher Report's Moe Moton predicted Wilson will be the team's biggest bust in 2026.

"Payton Wilson is headed into a crucial year for his development. In 2025, he logged a team-leading 126 tackles (six for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception across 17 games," he wrote. "Wilson has shown the traits to earn a two-down role in run support, but he must show improvement in pass coverage for a true breakout year."

Can Wilson Exceed Expectations in 2026?

As Moton points out, there is one area where Wilson needs to improve in 2026: pass coverage. The second-year linebacker allowed completions on over 90% of the passes thrown his way, nearly 20 percentage points worse than Queen's 69%. The completion percentage isn't the most important statistic when evaluating off-ball linebackers, but that, coupled with Wilson allowing a 104.7 quarterback passer rating, demonstrates just how much he struggled when targeted.

The great news for Wilson is that he already has what he needs to become a top cover linebacker. He's already the team's most athletic linebacker, showing off blazing speed on the field. With such agility and explosiveness, all he needs is to fine-tune his technique and ability to read quarterbacks, and he will become a dangerous linebacker on all three downs.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does 2026 Determine Wilson's Steelers Future?

Another reason Wilson is under the microscope in 2026 is his contract situation. In year three of his four-year rookie contract, Wilson has been worth way more than the roughly $1 million he makes per season.

But if he struggles again in the coming campaign, it could determine the talented linebacker's future in Pittsburgh. Another troubling season would signal to the Steelers that their middle linebacker room still hasn't improved. While they would still have Wilson under contract through the 2027 season, his status as a starter and security long-term will be determined by how he plays in 2026.

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