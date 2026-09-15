Steelers Searching for OT Help Before Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scouring the open market for offensive tackle help after their Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On September 15, the Steelers tried out Charlie Heck while also hosting Austin Deculus for a visit at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Following Dylan Cook's bumpy performance against Atlanta, Pittsburgh could use some additional options at right tackle moving forward.

Aug 3, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Charlie Heck and offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze (72) look on during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Profiling Heck and Deculus

Heck was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

The UNC product, who is 6-foot-8, finished out his rookie contract with the team and appeared in 41 games for the team, making 21 starts along the way.

Heck has bounced around between the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Marlins since the 2024 season.

For Tampa Bay last year, Heck allowed three sacks and 32 total pressures (per Pro Football Focus) while playing a total of 458 snaps at right tackle and one at left tackle.

He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason but was let go at final roster cuts.

As for Deculus, he was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Texans and thus was teammates with Heck for two seasons.

Deculus, who played collegiately at LSU, has also spent time with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans.

In total, the 27-year-old has played in 26 career games and made six starts.

Five of those starts came for the Chargers in 2025, and Deculus struggled rather mightily. Per PFF, he gave up seven sacks and 37 pressures over 498 reps at tackle.

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Austin Deculus (74) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Either Heck or Deculus a Potential Answer for Pittsburgh?

For as underwhelming and even disappointing as Cook was against the Falcons, he still provides more upside than either Heck or Deculus.

Pittsburgh surely wasn't looking at either player as a potential replacement for Cook, however, and both are more so practice squad options with experience who could be called upon in a pinch if necessary.

First-round pick Max Iheanachor remains the far-and-away clearest solution at right tackle for the Steelers, and if Cook can't turn things around, the former could find himself in the starting lineup in the near future.

It does appear, though, that Cook will get another crack at it in Week 2 vs. the New England Patriots.

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