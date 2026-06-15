Steelers Get First Look at Potential Mason McCormick Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got another potential comparison for Mason McCormick's next contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets and guard Joe Tippmann have come to terms on a four-year, $66.4 million extension with $34.9 million guaranteed.

Full terms: The #Jets and G Joe Tippmann have agreed to a 4-year, $66.4M extension with $34.9M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by Joe Panos of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/qQevFo31OV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2026

Given how aggressive and meticulous the Steelers have been so far this offseason in handing out new contracts to the members of their 2023 draft class, it's only fair to assume they'll deploy the same strategy with the 2024 class next year.

McCormick may not be a priority for Pittsburgh in that regard over fellow offensive linemen Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, but if the former fourth-rounder turns in a strong campaign at left guard, the organization will do everything in its power to ensure that he sticks around long-term.

What Could a McCormick Extension Look Like?

At an average annual value of $16.6 million, Tippmann's deal is likely a bit pricier than what McCormick would command next offseason.

It's not a million miles away from what it would take to get a deal done, though. Zion Johnson ($16.5 million), David Edwards ($15.250 million) and Alijah Vera-Tucker ($14 million) all secured contracts in that general AAV range as free agents back in March, and McCormick would fit in amongst that group.

With 31 starts under his belt as a good run blocker who allowed just 25 pressures on 1,031 total snaps in 2025, McCormick is an indispensable piece of a young Steelers offensive line that has the potential to grow into one of the league's best in no time.

A four-year deal worth anywhere from $14 million to $16 million feels like fair value for McCormick and would be a digestible price tag for Pittsburgh.

The question, however, is can the franchise really keep extending all of its up-and-coming players?

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) looks to block Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Could Steelers Choose Not to Extend McCormick?

Nick Herbig (four years, $100 million) and Darnell Washington (four years, $42 million) have already inked new contracts this offseason, and Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton are expected to follow suit.

Fautanu and Frazier should command deals near the top of their respective markets at left tackle and center, respectively, and the Steelers have no choice but to pony up with both players, which may leave McCormick in a tough spot.

The good news, though, is that if Pittsburgh selects a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft, it will have more freedom over the following four seasons or so to spend on other areas of its roster.

That doesn't mean it's a guarantee that McCormick will re-up with the team as a result, but it does increase the likelihood of such an outcome with how important continuity is along the offensive line.

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