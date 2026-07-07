Steelers Secret Weapon: Sebastian Joseph-Day Checks In at No. 22

PITTSBURGH -- One of the most important yet underrated additions to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason was the signing of free agent defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day. The 31-year-old defender inked a two-year deal to reinforce the team's front lines.

Not only is he a huge boost to the Steelers' defensive rotation, but Joseph-Day is one of the team's most important players for the upcoming season. The eighth-year defender brings a Super Bowl win as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and 105 games of NFL experience to the defensive front.

But it's not just the veteran presence that puts Joseph-Day No. 22 on the Steelers' most important players list for 2026. He's a perfect fit for what the Steelers are going for in 2026, and he's going to be crucial as the season goes on.

Steelers' Big Hopes for Joseph-Day in 2026

The Steelers have big hopes for Joseph-Day, and that's not just a reflection of the massive frame he brings to his new team. The 6'4", 300-pound lineman is the ideal fit in Patrick Graham's new defensive identity in Pittsburgh.

One of the most important traits that Graham has discussed since taking the position is versatility. After the staleness of Mike Tomlin's 3-4 defense caught up to the Steelers, it's clear that Graham's main objective is to change things up and put the rest of the NFL on its heels a bit when playing against Pittsburgh.

That's what makes Joseph-Day so crucial. Over his seven seasons in the NFL, he's done a bit of everything. He's been a starter at the interior, flashing a little bit of brilliance across the board. In 2023, he recorded an impressive and career-best 3.0 sacks and 11 quarterback hits over 16 games. In 2020, he defended three passes at the line of scrimmage. He's recorded at least 35 tackles in each of his seven seasons, showing that whether he's asked to play a primarily pass-rush or run-stuffing role, he's up to the task.

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) walks off the field against the New England Patriots during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Why Joseph-Day Ranks 22nd

Ranking 22nd as the potentially fourth-best defensive lineman in Pittsburgh should be seen as a huge success. If the plan goes accordingly, Joseph-Day will be the glue of the defensive line. Between him, Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, the rotation of versatile defensive linemen should prove to be an advantage for the Steelers and their new-look defense.

Joseph-Day also serves as pivotal injury insurance. In a perfect world, he fades into the background behind a few superstar linemen. But the reality of the NFL dictates that injuries and unexpected twists are always waiting to disrupt an organization's plans. If anyone goes down, Joseph-Day becomes one of the most important cogs in the defensive machine. That's why the team brought in the reliable veteran, to stabilize the group and perhaps even more.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!