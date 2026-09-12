Steelers' Chris Boswell Shares Exciting Life Announcement

PITTSBURGH — It appears the 2026 regular season is not the only thing just beginning for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, this time will be marked by something other than his 12th NFL season beginning. It's already been a very memorable summer for the long-tenured kicker, as he signed a hefty contract extension that brought him near the top of the list for highest-paid kickers.

Now, it’s gotten even sweeter for Boswell and his family. Along with his wife, Havana, the couple announced the birth of their third child. The family welcomed a baby girl named Cooper, and they shared photos of their newest addition on their Instagram.

Cooper is the family’s third child.

Dad Strength Multiplied for Boswell?

Already a father of two boys, Boswell was clearly benefiting from the dad strength he acquired. It was just last season when he nailed the longest field goal of his illustrious career. He drilled a 60-yarder while also going 20-for-22 on attempts from 40 yards out or more.

Now, the father of three might have unlocked an even higher level of dad strength. Now that he has a daughter too, it might exponentially increase what he can bring to the field.

Is another new personal record in store for Boswell in 2026?

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Counting on Boswell Once Again

Last year, Boswell finished with 27 field goals and 42 extra points made. That accounted for 123 points, good for 12th among all NFL kickers.

In 2026, the Steelers will be relying heavily on Boswell again, but what will that look like in actual usage?

For starters, it might mean more field goal attempts. He only attempted 32 in 2025, 12 fewer than he attempted during his Pro Bowl and All-Pro 2024 campaign.

If the Steelers want to guarantee they get more from Boswell in 2026, a simple solution might be to deploy him more. If he can surpass 40 attempts, good things happen. Both times in his career that he's been given that many tries, he's completed at least 90% of his attempts.

Most of this is predicated on the offense in front of him, of course. If the team is able to move the ball well and put up touchdowns, they won’t be the least bit upset about Boswell not getting as many field goal attempts as they would like. Boswell would feel the same way, presumably.

After all, life just got a whole lot sweeter in the Boswell household.

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