Steelers Claim Former Buccaneers Punter

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure they had another punter on their roster at this point of the offseason, taking a chance on a young talent.

The Steelers announced that they claimed punter Aidan Laros off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on June 9, releasing wide receiver Brandon Johnson in the process.

Laros hasn't played in the NFL yet, as he was an undrafted free agent that signed with the Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh now has two punters on their roster, along with starter Cameron Johnston , during their final week of OTAs, giving them depth if they need it.

Background on Aidan Laros

Laros spent the past two seasons with Kentucky, serving as one of the better punters in the SEC.

He took 50 punts as a redshirt senior in 2025 with the Wildcats, amassing 2,226 yards and averaging 44.5 yards per punt. He ranked seventh in the SEC and 31st in the FBS, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats punter Aidan Laros (48) punts the ball during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Laros earned Ray's 8 honor twice, doing so after he averaged 50.7 yards per punt in the 48-23 home win over Eastern Michigan in Week 3 and then when he averaged 44.8 yards on six punts, all of which were inside the 20-yard line, in a 10-3 road win over Auburn in Week 10.

He also took kickoffs for Kentucky, with 49 of his 60 kickoffs ending up in touchbacks, and finished on the Ray Guy Award Watch List, honoring the best collegiate punter.

Laros had the same role with the Wildcats as a redshirt junior, where he had 32 punts for 1,453 yards, 45.4 yards per average, with 10 punts of 50 yards or more, 11 punts inside the 20-yard line, 10 fair catches and three touchbacks.

He took 49 kickoffs for 3,064 yards and 32 touchbacks and was on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List.

Laros spent the 2023 season as a redshirt sophomore with FCS program UT-Martin, where he led the FCS in punting at 47.3 yards per punt and ranked ninth in net punting at 40.83 yards, with 52 punts for 2,458 yards.

He was a consensus First Team All-American and was Big South-OVC Football Association Special Teams Player of the Year.

Laros spent his first two seasons with Charlote, where he redshirted in 2021 and then took on kickoff duties as a redshirt freshman in 2022, with 51 kickoffs for 3,093 yards.

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