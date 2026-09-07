Steelers Could Get Crazy With One Move

PITTSBURGH -- What if the Pittsburgh Steelers get desperate? What if they don't trust their third wide receiver and believe they need another addition to compete for a Super Bowl? What if they have learned from past mistakes and aren't willing to wait around for a solution this season?

Then maybe they just got a reminder of who's still available on the free agent market.

Tyreek Hill is 32-years-old and waiting for what could be his final run in the NFL. The six-time All-Pro only played four games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury which included a torn ACL. But he looks like he's ready for more action, and if healthy, maybe the Steelers consider it.

Here's How Things Can Get Crazy

What if the Steelers find out quickly that Roman Wilson's issues are going to continue? If they can't trust their WR3, they'll turn to rookie Germie Bernard as their go-to behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

But rookies and Aaron Rodgers have never been the best of friends on the field. Last season, everyone watched Rodgers look for veteran options instead of turning to the younger guys on the roster, and it's hard to say that won't happen again.

Plus, Pittsburgh is all-in on a Super Bowl. This team isn't going to blow their last run with Rodgers, and they may also learn from past mistakes and try to act differently in 2026.

Instead of waiting around for a wide receiver like they have the last two years, general manager Omar Khan could be proactive and try to get something done early in the season. No more waiting for Adam Theilen or Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the deadline. This year, it's act fast to try and be ahead of the game.

Like Super Bowl-winning teams do.

Does Hill Work in Pittsburgh?

Hill probably fits perfectly in the Steelers' offense at this point in his career. As a reliable slot option, Hill can bring his speed to the middle of the field and try to create plays after the catch in open space.

He can then bounce to the outside and allow Pittman and Metcalf to play the inside as well, giving Rodgers and the Steelers offense three veteran options that are versatile.

That sounds pretty difficult to stop if you're an opposing defense.

It would be a wild move by the Steelers, but not one anyone should be ruling out just yet. You never know how the season is going to play out, and if Pittsburgh believes they need some help at wide receiver, acting fast for an eight-time Pro Bowler sounds like a move a team trying to contend would make.

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