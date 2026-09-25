Steelers Could Lose Two Starting CBs Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that a resolution is nearing with cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but until his cleats hit the grass at Acrisure Stadium or any other field, it's still up in the air.

The Steelers and Porter Jr. could not finalize a contract extension, and after missing each of the first two games of the season, it felt like a divorce was imminent between the two sides. But as they make their final preparations for the first AFC North matchup of the year, the tides are slowly changing.

After a week of further participation at Steelers practice, the polarizing cornerback is close to returning to action. Things are not set in stone for their contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the latest injury report added more confidence to this possibility. He was a limited participant all week in practice, however, and has been ruled questionable for Week 3.

Porter Jr. isn't alone, though. Jamel Dean is also listed as questionable against the Bengals with an ankle injury. Dean was limited in practice throughout the week and will need to be cleared to play before stepping out against the Bengals in Week 3.

If Dean does not play, Pittsburgh is without two of their starting cornerbacks, although Porter Jr. hasn't played this season.

Will JPJ Play?

That is the million dollar question facing the polarizing cornerback. Speaking at a recent practice, he made it clear that despite the contractual standoff he remains in, he plans on playing as soon as he and the team deemed him ready to return. When asked specifically if he would play without having a new contract done, he told reporters "yeah, definitely.".

Now that doesn't mean that this week against the Cincinnati Bengals is the one he and the team have circled on the calendar for his return. In fact, Porter Jr. described the situation as the same as usual. Despite the positivity, it does still appear that things remain in a stalemate.

With that said it might signify that the Steelers will have their top cornerback on the field soon, even if not against the Bengals. Which would be a considerably positive development in this ongoing saga.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Will the Steelers Do Without Porter and Dean?

The Steelers have fared impressively well without Porter Jr. on the field in the first two games. While the offensive side of the ball has been a mess, the defense has thrived under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

That includes the secondary, even without their top piece. They've allowed a single passing touchdown in two weeks, while limiting opponents to an average of 154.5 passing yards per game through two weeks. With the help of their edge rush and linebackers, the defense has also come up with three interceptions.

Undrafted second-year player Doneiko Slaughter may be in line for another call-up from the practice squad, but they have other options. Car'lin Vigers and Darius Rush are also on the practice squad and haven't had any chances with the active roster yet. With Slaughter facing the maximum number of times he can be elevated from the practice squad before signing a one-year contract, the Steelers may opt to go for Vigers or Rush for this Week 3 matchup.

Without either on the field, Asante Samuel Jr. and Brandin Echols would get the start alongside Jalen Ramsey, with rookie Daylen Everette being viewed as an option as well.

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