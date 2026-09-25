Something Changed Between Steelers and Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH -- No one knows what, but something happened between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. stood in front of the media for the first time since the beginning of the regular season and addressed his stance with the organization. It was the first time he's publicly spoken since not getting a deal done with the team prior to Week 1; Pittsburgh's internal deadline for negotiations.

He was, well, eager.

Porter Jr. spoke about wanting to get back on the field for his teammates and waiting for his back injury to full heal so he can play this season. "Yeah, definitely," was the answer he gave when asked if he'd play when healthy and want to play for the Steelers again despite not getting a deal done in the offseason.

"I love all my guys, and my guys love me, too," Porter said. "They're here for me, and I'm there for them. I'm just trying to be a good motivator to all the young guys and even the OGs in here."

It was a drastic change from the last time he spoke, when he was noncommittal about playing without a new contract, and didn't smile one time throughout the interview. This time, there were jokes. DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker walked by yelling, "We love you, Joey," and Porter Jr. yelled back, "Love you too." He smiled when asked about the possibility of playing Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The attitude was different. The sense of hope in a return to the field was finally there. For the first time in roughly a month or so, the outlook on this situation went from Porter Jr. never playing for the Steelers again to thinking about whether or not he'll return in Week 3 or Week 4.

So, What Happened?

That we do not know, but something had to of happened - right?

Maybe Porter Jr.'s agent spoke to him about playing and trying to prove he's worth a bigger contract. Maybe the Steelers told him they aren't believing his back injury story any longer. Maybe he got new advice from his dad, Joey Porter Sr., or his teammates or other mentors he's looked up to throughout his career.

Or maybe Porter Jr. woke up one day and decided he was ready to play football again.

No one knows how the shift happened, but it was evident. For the last several weeks, Porter Jr. was noticeably gloomy, not doing much on the field and not committing to playing for this team. Everything changed.

And for the first time this season, it really feels like the Steelers' star cornerback will be on the field (in their uniform) again.

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