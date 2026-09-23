Steelers Need Joey Porter Jr. Now More Than Ever

PITTSBURGH -- Through the first two weeks, the absence of Joey Porter Jr. didn't hang over the heads of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers' defense performed well against both the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. They allowed just two touchdowns in the first two games while producing four turnovers, doing more than enough to give the team a chance to win.

That all changes when the Steelers take on their Week 3 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. Facing the toughest passing attack yet, the defense needs their top cornerback on the field now more than ever.

Why Porter Jr. Could Make the Difference for Steelers

The Bengals possess a specifically challenging offensive attack. With quarterback Joe Burrow under center, it already was difficult. Add in superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, plus tight end Mike Gesicki, and that is an imposing trio of options for Burrow to target.

The Steelers have been predominantly a zone defense through two weeks. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham acknowledged that Porter Jr.'s status dictates some of those decisions, and they need him on the field to keep Chase and Higgins in check.

Specifically, they need his ability to play man coverage. Porter Jr. hasn't played a game in 2026, but his career performance makes one thing clear - he is an excellent press corner. He can get up on a receiver, make contact, and still stick with him 15 to 20 yards downfield. That's the only hope a defensive back has to contain Chase and Higgins, who have combined for 241 total receiving yards through the first two games.

Jamel Dean and Asante Samuel Jr. are good cornerbacks, and they've played well without Porter on the field. But having an elite cover corner on the field is a huge difference going against the best receivers in the NFL.

Don't Expect Porter Jr. Back, However

The Steelers have a growing need for Porter Jr.'s return, but that doesn't mean the 26-year-old cornerback will return in Week 3.

For starters, his back injury has supposedly flared back up. Recent reports suggested Porter Jr. might seek a second opinion on his injury despite the team claiming him ready for action in Week 3.

Opinions are split on the legitimacy and severity of the injury, but it's the latest hurdle to clear before the polarizing cornerback returns.

But it might not be the final one. With the two sides far apart on contract talks and the organization unwilling to negotiate in-season, the injury angle may be the only one Porter Jr. can play.

Either way, it's hard to see Porter Jr. beig available in Week 3. Between his injury situation and the contractual impasse looming large, the Steelers might not get their top defensive back on the field, despite needing him now more than ever.

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