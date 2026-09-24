Ja'Marr Chase Sends Message to Joey Porter Jr. Before Steelers Game

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase believes Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has the Week 3 matchup between the two teams circled.

During the latest episode of his "Chasing No. 1" podcast, which featured Chad Ochocinco as a guest, Chase noted that he is unaware of whether or not Porter Jr. will suit up for this week's contest, but that he knows the Steelers' top cornerback wants to be out there against them and will face Cincinnati later in the year if not.

"I don't know what he's got going on," Chase said. "But I'm sure he wants to play us. I ain't gonna lie. I'm already knowing he wants to play us. He's probably going to make a decision by game time. If not, then he's gonna see us around the second game."

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) exchange words in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr.'s History vs. Bengals

According to Pro Football Focus, Porter Jr. allowed a combined 51 yards on four receptions (six targets) in coverage against the Bengals as a rookie in 2023 while also being called for two penalties.

In 2024, PFF charted Porter Jr. as allowing 19 yards on two catches (five targets) in a Week 13 showdown between the two teams. The issue, however, is that he was called for six penalties in that contest.

During Week 18 of the 2024 campaign, he gave up 50 yards on four receptions (five targets) to Cincinnati.

In the 2025 campaign, Porter Jr. was called for two penalties and allowed 37 yards across four catches (seven targets) in Week 7 against the Bengals (per PFF).

His latest outing vs. Cincinnati was arguably his best, though, as he gave up no catches on three targets and was not called for a penalty.

Porter Jr. isn't short on confidence heading into the impending matchup between the two AFC North rivals either.

"I feel like I have a good indication on those guys and what they like to do, and I've never struggled against them, so it's always been fun for me getting out there," Porter Jr. said on September 24.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Porter Jr. Going to Play vs. Cincinnati?

Porter Jr. has been listed as a limited participant on each of the first two injury reports this week, much like he was each of the last two weeks before eventually being ruled inactive.

The 26-year-old did say that he "definitely" plans on playing this season despite not agreeing to terms on an extension with the team ahead of Week 1, though it's not a guarantee that he will suit up against Chase and the Bengals this time around.

Porter Jr. also noted that his back injury, which has not been listed on the injury report so far this week, "has its moments" and has flared up.

He left practice with a trainer last week on September 17 and was ultimately held out of Pittsburgh's loss to the New England Patriots. Head coach Mike McCarthy later confirmed that his back had flared up in practice, and it's fair to assume that was a leading reason why he didn't play in that game.

Porter Jr.'s conditioning still appears to be a work in progress, as he's been listed with a "NIR/conditioning" designation once again this week after it first popped up on the injury report last week.

He told reporters that he didn't know whether or not his conditioning would be at the proper level to play against the Bengals this week.

Porter Jr. will also likely step into a limited role of sorts once he does return to the field, and it remains to be seen if he makes his season debut against Chase.

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