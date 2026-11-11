Steelers Could Really Get Brandon Aiyuk Crazy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't end up with anyone at the NFL trade deadline. They had three names in mind at wide receiver, decided to pull away from each one for different reasons, and found themselves with the same 53-man roster they had going into deadline day.

They feel that's fine. Many fans feel the same way. And there's justification for not overpaying for a Brian Thomas Jr. or Josh Downs, and deciding not to pursue Calvin Ridley after an incident at the Nashville International Airport just days before the trade deadline.

But what now?

Well, 24 hours ago, you'd laugh at the idea of Brandon Aiyuk. The thought seemed like a joke as the San Francisco 49ers welcomed him back to their building and now have a decision to make following the NFL's reinstatement of the 28-year-old wideout.

But what if it's not that far-fetched? What if the Steelers really could get Brandon Aiyuk crazy after the trade deadline?

Brandon Aiyuk speaks to the media. pic.twitter.com/mPZqaFdXXR — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) November 6, 2026

Speaking on the Steelers Collective podcast, I tossed Aiyuk out there, somewhat as a joke. My co-hosts Mark Kaboly and Ray Fittipaldo weren't laughing.

"I was told that that craziness that he did with the 49ers doesn't matter at all to them," Kaboly said.

"They don't care," he added.

Steelers Should Definitely Think About It

Why wouldn't the Steelers consider Aiyuk? They chased him all summer in 2024 because they wanted him to come to Pittsburgh and be their WR1. They wouldn't need to sign him to their active roster, but instead to their practice squad.

If he shows he can still play at a high level and is maintaining a good attitude in the locker room, you add him to your 53-man roster. And if he's even close to as good as he was before the injury, the Steelers just landed the best available wide receiver at the deadline without making a trade.

It's a huge win for Pittsburgh at a time when everyone thought they lost.

This team likes their wide receiver room when everyone is healthy. They don't need a superstar but rather quality depth, just in case they find themselves in the same boat they're in now, later in the season.

Aiyuk does that and more, if he can still play well. And when you factor in the minimal risk you take in adding a player like that to your practice if/when he's released by the 49ers, it makes all the sense in the world.

Maybe the Steelers really will land Brandon Aiyuk after all.