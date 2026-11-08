Steelers Are Going to Do It Again, Aren't They?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver. They're one of three teams that appear to be really looking at the NFL trade deadline. But once again, they're being linked to the least exciting option available.

Josh Downs and Brian Thomas Jr. were the big names to watch over the last several days, as the trade deadline approached. The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively, aren't sold on dealing either of them, but teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and the Steelers are trying to make a push for one of the top options available.

Then, as the weekend approached and the deadline continued to near, Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley's name entered the mix. Ridley became the third-biggest name to watch, but a much different option than Downs or Thomas.

And, of course, everyone is going to guess that'll be who the Steelers land.

I’d rather the Steelers make no move than trade anything for Ridley.



They tried the end of career receiver trade last year. https://t.co/vThkETr12U — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) November 7, 2026

CALVIN RIDLEY THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS LOVE YOU 😭pic.twitter.com/l6EB0fYsij — FanDuel Sports (@FanDuelSports) January 7, 2024

Unlike 25-year-old Downs and 24-year-old Thomas, Ridley is 32 years old. Downs is on an expiring contract and Thomas has another year left on a rookie deal. Ridley is in the second-to-last year of a four-year, $92 million contract. Next season, he'd make $29.75 million unless he's moved. His dead cap if released is $7.5 million.

Ridley also has less receiving yards than Downs and Thomas on the season.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with Steelers General manager Omar Khan during a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here We Go Again

For Steelers fans, this may feel like deja vu. Pittsburgh is chasing a wide receiver at the deadline, clearly in need of help to make a push in the second half of the season and improve their offense, and instead of competing with other teams adding help, they'd be choosing the least favorable of those available.

Now, Ridley is a much better option than names like Adam Thielen, Mike Williams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have been in years past, but in this year's field of options, he's very clearly No. 3.

The Steelers have a chance to chase a player in Downs who may step onto the field as their WR2 before the end of the season. The speedy inside receiver has reliable hands, great separation ability and upside he still has yet to reach.

Thomas may have fallen off with Jacksonville, but this is a 1,200-yard, 10-touchdown rookie just two years ago. With another year left on his rookie contract and first-round potential, any team that wants to take a swing should be willing to take one on the Jaguars' wideout.

Both are more expensive, though.

Ridley will likely be a late-round NFL Draft pick, while Downs could go as high as a third-rounder, and Thomas is expected to be worth even more.

So, here we go again. The Steelers know exactly what they need at the NFL trade deadline. Will they finally break the streak of disappointing additions, or is this year different?

It feels like, while it may still be better than years past, the excitement about the next addition in Pittsburgh is starting to die down, and the worry of repeating history is starting to creep in.