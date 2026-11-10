What If Steelers Wait for Brandon Aiyuk?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed quiet at the NFL trade deadline to this point. Maybe they'll stay quiet the entire time, not adding a name via trade and moving into the back half of their schedule without an addition.

Or maybe they wait for Brandon Aiyuk.

According to NFL insider Mike Florio, the San Francisco 49ers will likely release Aiyuk. Aiyuk was reinstated by the NFL this week after returning to the 49ers over the weekend. He passed his physical and, if released, would be available to sign with another team - if another team is interested.

There's no hiding Aiyuk's troubled past in the NFL. After signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers in 2024, Aiyuk played just seven games before suffering a torn ACL. He then didn't return to the team in 2025 as the two sides feuded throughout the summer.

He never returned until last week when he began working with the team to be reinstated.

So, What About the Steelers?

We all watched the Steelers chase after Aiyuk during the 2024 summer, trying to land the wide receiver in a trade with the 49ers. They were close, but never finalized anything, pushing Aiyuk toward a deal with San Francisco and beginning what has felt like an endless loop of trying to find a veteran wideout in Pittsburgh.

So, what if they go after him now? If Aiyuk becomes available, why wouldn't the Steelers consider it? They still need veteran depth in their wide receiver room, have had interest in him before and wouldn't need to trade anything for him.

Instead, they'd be signing him to a vet minimum contract, and chances are, he'd start on their practice squad. Once brought up to speed, he's only 28 years old and who knows what he has left in the tank, but it could definitely be a lot.

If the Steelers like their wide receiver room, which they clearly do, why not consider a younger addition for depth? That's all they were looking for all along. And Aiyuk is very clearly the most exciting option with the most upside.

At one point, the hope that Pittsburgh would land Aiyuk felt like it lasted months, maybe years. It's been a while, but why not have that desire emerge again? It certainly makes sense for what they're looking for.

Great news for the Rams, the Seahawks and the Chiefs. https://t.co/h2afpBAsti — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) November 10, 2026

The Steelers are Super Bowl contenders in the AFC. They watched the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars make moves at the trade deadline. They didn't do anything to respond.

But that opportunity hasn't passed them by. Because if Aiyuk becomes available, they could consider a name with plenty of talent who could truly change the upside of this team in 2026.

A move that could could taken them to the next level. And one that comes without a big trade.

So, what if the Steelers wait for Brandon Aiyuk?