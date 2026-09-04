Steelers Could Have Surprise Answer at Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest addition might just have a path towards playing and making an impact in his rookie year.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has filled the 17th and final spot on the Steelers' practice squad after being let go by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.

An undrafted free agent out of USC, Fitzgerald was a first-team All-American last year with five interceptions and 51 tackles in 10 games.

Largely viewed as a Day 3 prospect heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, Fitzgerald is now looking to carve out a role as a UDFA in Pittsburgh after Tennessee parted ways with him.

With DeShon Elliott on the reserve/injured list to open the season, meaning he'll have to miss at least four games, perhaps Fitzgerald's name could be called upon earlier than expected.

Nov 2, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack saftey Bishop Fitzgerald (7) runs the ball during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald Could Help Stabilize Pittsburgh's Safety Group

Jalen Ramsey would appear slated to spend a healthy amount of time at safety during Elliott's absence, much like he did when the latter suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 last year.

Ramsey is ideally suited to play slot cornerback for Pittsburgh, though the team's best option at the moment is likely to move him back to safety. It's not exactly ideal considering some of his limitations now that he's entering his age-32 season, but he's also not a complete liability back there.

Jaquan Brisker profiles as a good starter and has the chance to emerge as one of the better players in the back end of the Steelers' defense if he stays healthy, but the durability concerns are real with the Pittsburgh native.

He's dealt with concussion issues throughout his career, and before returning to practice this week, he hadn't participated since early August.

Rayshawn Jenkins and rookie Robert Spears-Jennings both had good summers and will be called upon as a result. The Steelers still need more help at safety, especially with the omnipresent injury questions the unit is facing, and that's where Fitzgerald may ultimately factor in.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How, and Why, Fitzgerald Could Make an Impact for Pittsburgh

Fitzgerald's ability to play deep as a free safety or in the box as a versatile chess piece makes him an intriguing candidate for playing time somewhere down the line. He's also a proven playmaker and ball-hawk, as evidenced by his 10 interceptions in three seasons between USC and NC State.

Fitzgerald can struggle to make up ground in coverage when he lags behind, and he has some shortcomings as a run defender too. He's quick to the ball coming downhill, though, and his coverage instincts pop on tape.

He was certainly a draftable prospect this spring, and he's capable of taking on a backup role at safety and holding his own if Pittsburgh puts him out on the field.

Whether or not an opportunity comes to fruition for Fitzgerald remains to be seen, but he could be an answer for the Steelers at safety this season.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!