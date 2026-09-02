Steelers Sign Former Titans DB to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made another addition in the days following the roster cutdown deadline.

Per an announcement from the Steelers, they've signed safety Bishop Fitzgerald to their practice squad.

Fitzgerald will fill the 17th and final spot on Pittsburgh's initial practice squad. It had previously been reported that the franchise was set to sign former Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts safety Juanyeh Thomas for one of those slots, though it's unknown whether or not that'll come to fruition for now.

After posting six interceptions for Coffeyville Community College in 2022, Fitzgerald transferred to NC State ahead of the 2023 campaign. In two seasons for the program, he logged five interceptions with 97 tackles over 26 games.

Fitzgerald went on to finish his collegiate career at USC in 2025 and put up five interceptions, 51 tackles and a sack.

He was not selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Fitzgerald played in all three of the Titans' preseason games and recorded a total of eight tackles.

He is now one of four defensive backs on the Steelers' practice squad alongside Car'lin Vigers, Doneiko Slaughter and Sebastian Castro.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Search for Safety Help

Because DeShon Elliott was placed on the reserve/injured list, which will cause him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, safety has now become a potential problem area for the Steelers.

Jaquan Brisker, who arrived in Pittsburgh this offseason with durability concerns, had missed several weeks of practice prior to returning this week.

Jalen Ramsey was activated off the PUP list last week after missing all of training camp with a knee injury, and it appears he'll spend a good amount of time at safety with Elliott out after moving to the position halfway through last season.

Rayshawn Jenkins is a solid veteran depth piece and rookie Robert Spears-Jennings had a good summer after being picked in the seventh round, but it wouldn't be ideal for either to play a ton for the Steelers.

There's no telling whether or not the likes of Castro and Fitzgerald could actually make any sort of impact at safety if they're called upon, but both are potential candidates to be elevated from the practice squad and garner some reps at some point.

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