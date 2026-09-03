New LB Name to Watch on Steelers Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rounded out their practice squad with three more additions. The group mainly consists of players who were in training camp with the organization, so their return to the practice squad was largely expected.

The most recent additions to the group, however, came from outside the Steelers' organization. The team added defensive back Car'Lin Vigers and a familiar face in wide receiver Brandon Johnson.

But the most notable was linebacker Bradyn Swinson. A former 2025 fifth-round draft pick, Swinson has some intriguing upside that makes him the player to watch on this year's practice squad.

Why You Should Be Excited About Steelers' New Addition

The New England Patriots took the first chance on Swinson. In the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pats selected Swinson following his NCAA career spent with LSU and Oregon. During his final collegiate campaign, he was named Second Team All-SEC after recording 59 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.

That piqued the interest of the NFL, and the Pats brought him in. As a rookie last season, he spent a majority of the year on the practice squad. He was, however, elevated for three games during the 2025 campaign and was on the roster for the AFC Championship contest against the Denver Broncos. In total, he recorded one tackle.

So, why should that entice the Steelers and the fanbase?

It's simple, really. The Steelers just landed an athletic freak of an edge rusher. At 6'4" and nearly 260 pounds, he fits the mold of a classic Steelers outside linebacker.

Furthermore, his play in the preseason showed significant promise. He recorded just 6.0 total tackles across three appearances, but his athleticism was on full display. The speed, the bend, the agility, it was showcased once again.

A Shadow of Steelers Star?

In that way, he is reminiscent of a young version of Alex Highsmith. Highsmith is also a big and overly athletic edge rusher, coming in at 6'4" and roughly 250 pounds. His athleticism allows him to explode off the line of scrimmage and disrupt plays. He's a pest for the quarterback and ball-carrier alike, and he's become the best all-around outside linebacker in Pittsburgh.

That's not to say Swinson will be that player in Pittsburgh next, but the similarities are there. Swinson has the size and the physicality to take things to the next level, but he needs the right teaching and guidance to get there. Hopefully, under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the rest of the defensive staff, he can get there. Either way, he's the player to watch as he adjusts to the Steelers and their practice squad.

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