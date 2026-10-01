Steelers Have Overlooked X-Factor Against Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have an overlooked x-factor in their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns, and it could give them the edge in a crucial AFC North matchup.

The Steelers came to life in their Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense recorded 30 points for the first time under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and maybe it was the beginning of his system working.

To keep this momentum going, the Steelers need their offensive line to keep improving. Rookie tackle Max Iheanachor made an impressive debut and the top names like Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu set the tone. But the lineman who had the biggest impact in Week 3 and most likely will in Week 4, is left guard Mason McCormick.

McCormick Gives Steelers Edge Along the Interior

What was so impressive about the Steelers' win over the Bengals was the way the offensive line mitigated Dexter Lawrence. It was a simple, yet brutally effective plan. They utilized combo blocks and attacked Lawrence.

McCormick was the one leading the charge. When he and Frazier comboed Lawrence, it created a huge gap for the running game.

Heading into Week 4, that's exactly what the doctor ordered up for the Steelers to produce offensively again. Going against the Browns, McCormick is the key, and thankfully, he has an easy blue print to follow.

In Week 3, the Browns faced the Carolina Panthers. While Cleveland edged out a victory, their defensive line was frequently overwhelmed by the Panthers' offensive line. Panthers left guard Damien Lewis, had a particularly strong day going against Browns defensive lineman Mason Graham.

Just take a peak at this cut up from Brandon Thorn, an NFL analyst whose work has been featured on sites like Bleacher Report and the author of Trench Warfare on Substack. In the 41-second clip, Lewis continuously beats Graham in reps. Furthermore, the Panthers let Lewis take a majority of these snaps one-on-one.

D-Lew took Mason Graham to school and manhandled him in Week 3 pic.twitter.com/xHpcJ6KAmq — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 30, 2026

With respect to Lewis and his accomplished NFL career, if he is locking down Graham, McCormick shouldnt have trouble in Week 4.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) looks to block Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Have to Win in the Trenches

This matchup between McCormick and Graham is going to be a fun one to watch, and it's also going to be the one that determines a huge chunk of the game. If McCormick wins the battle, the Steelers will likely have another solid day on the ground and Aaonr Rodgers will have a clean pocket.

If he fails, Rodgers will be on the run often like he was in Week 2. The Steelers are hoping that they keep building momentum against the Browns. To do so, they have to win in the trenches and McCormick is the key.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!