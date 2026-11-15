Steelers’ DeShon Elliott Suffers Pregame Injury, Out Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost a key piece of their secondary for a monumental Week 10 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, safety DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury during pregame warm-ups at Paycor Stadium and has been ruled out vs. Cincinnati as a result.

Steelers S Deshon Elliott injured his knee during the pregame and has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Cincinnati. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2026

Elliott was listed on the injury report this week with an ankle injury, though he was a full participant on both November 12 and 13 after initially being limited on November 11, and thus was not listed with a game designation.

Having to face an explosive Bengals passing offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow as well as the star wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins now becomes much tougher of a task for Pittsburgh without Elliott on the field.

The Steelers, though, were able to at least hold Cincinnati in check to an extent during their first meeting this season, which resulted in a 30-27 victory for the black and gold at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3. Elliott was not active for that contest either, while residing on the reserve/injured list to open the year after going down with a season-ending knee/hamstring injury in Week 8 of the 2025 campaign.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties Must Step Up Without Elliott Active

Jaquan Brisker, Robert Spears-Jennings and Jalen Ramsey now become all the more important for the Steelers now that Elliott will be sidelined against the Bengals.

It's not unfamiliar territory for that trio, as Elliott has only appeared in two games and played 43 defensive snaps since being activated from IR ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Paris.

Holding up in coverage as a group on the back end of the defense against the likes of Chase and Higgins would've been a big ask even with Elliott on the field, though, and being down a veteran like that could have reverberating effects when facing a passing offense that averages the most yards per game (285.5) in the league.

Where the Steelers' safeties shouldn't have much of an issue holding down the fort, however, is against the Bengals' run game.

Cincinnati is averaging just 85.6 rushing yards per contest, which was the third-lowest mark in the NFL entering the day, while Pittsburgh allows the third-fewest yards on the ground per game at 83.9.

The likes of Ramsey, Brisker and Spears-Jennings are all capable of stepping up from the second level of the defense and making plays against the run, and with a favorable matchup in that regard vs. the Bengals, the Steelers shouldn't feel the loss of Elliott as much as they will in coverage.